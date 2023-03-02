Why is Anthony Davis Not Playing Tonight vs OKC Thunder? 

Feb 28, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) walks toward the bench during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers were looking poised to make the play-in tournament with their new look roster. A reinvigorated LeBron James and a slightly healthier Anthony Davis were raring to go. They also buoy in the form of new pieces on the roster.

Everything was shaping up quite nicely for the Lakers. However, they have been dealt blow after blow and today’s latest news does not bode well for the purple and gold.

As per the latest news from the Lakers, it looks as though Anthony Davis will miss out on tonight’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also read: Kevin Durant, Who Will Debut for the Suns Tomorrow, Once Elbowed Chris Paul Aggressively

Why is Anthony Davis Not Playing Tonight vs the Oklahoma City Thunder?

The Lakers are exercising Caution for Anthony Davis and are looking to rest him in the game vs the Thunder. The head coach, Darvin Ham said in a statement that they are monitoring the same stress reaction in his foot that sidelined him for 20 games.

Darvin Ham said the Lakers are monitoring Anthony Davis’ stress reaction in his foot that kept him out 20 games, that the move is precautionary but the medical staff and coaches determined it was in Davis’ best interest to sit out tonight in Oklahoma City. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 1, 2023

The Lakers power forward has been a tour de force whenever he has played and without him, their hopes seem bleak. Despite the addition to the roster, players like D’Angelo Russell and Jared Vanderbilt cannot contribute by themselves.

Just last night, Davis put up 28 points and 19 rebounds along with 5 blocks – and that was still not enough for them to win. While the injury is nothing serious, the Lakers medical staff are ruling him out as a precautionary measure.

Davis has only played 38 games out of 62 this season.

Also read: Why Is Dwight Howard Playing In Taiwan? What Led To The Former Lakers Center Leaving The NBA?

How are things looking for the Los Angeles Lakers?

In a short summary? Not good. They are currently 29-33 and sit in the 12th seed. While they may be languishing near the bottom, it is not all bad. They are only 1.5 games behind the 7th-seed Dallas Mavericks.

However, it may be a tough ask for the Lakers to make it all the way to a play-in spot. With their superstars out of action, it is hard to see them beat a lot of teams during the tail-end of the season.

The real question remains, will the Lakers make the play-in tournament?

Also read: Ja Morant Accused of ‘Repeatedly Punching’ Minor and Threatening ‘Mall Security’ with His Entourage