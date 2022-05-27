“Steph was 5-17 in tonight’s closeout game, yet just won the Magic Johnson trophy”: Skip Bayless demands Warriors PG bring home Finals MVP

Veteran NBA analyst Skip Bayless raises his doubts over Stephen Curry winning the first-ever Earvin “Magic” Johnson award.

The Warriors have officially clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Finals, marking their sixth appearance in the last eight years. It was an emotional night for Dub Nation after having missed the playoffs for the last two consecutive seasons, highlighted by the absence of Klay Thompson.

Nonetheless, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green had warned everyone during last year’s play-in tournament about them coming stronger this season, and they indeed kept their word. Golden State would finish the regular season as the 3rd seed and have a comfortable run in the playoffs.

One of the talking points of the 2022 playoffs was Steph Curry, who never let his team down come crucial moments. While the two-time MVP didn’t have the best year from the 3-point line, he certainly made up for it on the other ends of the floor.

With Curry lifting the WCF MVP trophy, Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless stated that the three-time champion had a chance to silence his critics with a Finals MVP.

Skip Bayless questions Stephen Curry winning the first-ever Earvin “Magic” Johnson award.

The 2022 playoffs saw a new side to Steph Curry, playing like a true point guard, making clutch shots, and having some impressive moments on defense. The eight-time All-Star averaged 25.9 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 6.2 APG in the 2022 playoffs.

Surprisingly, Curry was one of his worst from the 3-point line, shooting below 40%. Nonetheless, when the time came, he stepped up, the WCF against the Mavericks being evidence of this. The Dubs defeated Luka Doncic and co in five games. Curry lifted the first-ever Earvin “Magic” Johnson award.

As Dub Nation celebrated their ticket to the Finals, Skip Bayless voiced his apprehensions over Steph winning the WCF MVP. The Undisputed analyst has been an avid critic of the two-time scoring champion come playoff time, courtesy of the 3-1 lead the Warriors blew in 2016.

Now Steph Curry is back on the Finals hotseat. He came up even smaller than he is vs Cleveland in 2016 and Toronto is 2019. No Finals MVPs. Now, another shot at redemption. Now, the pressure mounts. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 27, 2022

Bayless didn’t stop here, wondering how Curry won the WCF Finals MVP despite having a horrid night in the series-clinching game.

Steph shot under 40% from 3 this season for the 1st time in his career (38). He shot only 33% from 3 vs Memphis. He was only 5-17 in tonight’s closeout game. Yet he just won the Magic Johnson trophy for conference finals MVP. It’s time for him to back it up with a Finals MVP. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 27, 2022

Bayless does make a fair argument as statistics bear proof of this. However, the Warriors guard has the ultimate opportunity in the coming Finals to silence his critics who have for years criticized him for coming up short in the Finals.

