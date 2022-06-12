“Larry Bird never won without McHale, Parish ... Magic Johnson never won without Kareem, Worthy, or Cooper”: Why is Stephen Curry criticized for not winning without multiple stars

Stephen Curry has given nothing less to the game of basketball than Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, or Michael Jordan, if not more. But the disrespect he gets is just unbelievable.

It’s maddening how low people go just for the sake of winning arguments. They will overlook anything and everything in proving their agenda right and reject all the other arguments on the table like they don’t even make sense.

Sports debates are no different. And you could see it with people shifting their dialogue since the 2022 Playoffs started.

Whenever Stephen Curry was having inefficient games and it looked like the Warriors would give in, people on the internet and even in the NBA media were on The Chef’s throat criticizing him for performing only when he has good help.

In contrast to that after every big game and series win, they say he won because he at least has two All-Stars and a good cast of supporting players alongside him to get him the victory.

But nobody ever says that Larry Bird didn’t win without Robert Parish, Kevin McHale, and Dennis Johnson while Magic Johnson didn’t win anything without Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and Michael Cooper.

It’s time to give respect to Stephen Curry like the rest of the GOATs in the game

Michael Jordan never won it without Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant/Dennis Rodman. LeBron James never won without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami or Kyrie Irving in Cleveland or Anthony Davis in LA.

Tim Duncan? Never won it without David Robinson, or Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. Go through the history, and you will never find players who have won multiple championships without perennial stars or future Hall of Famer by their side.

So what if Curry hasn’t won it without Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green plus Kevin Durant or now Andrew Wiggins? It has always been the 6’2 shooting GOAT who starts it all for his Warriors team.

The man has averaged well over 27 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists in the last 5 years and has been able to do the same this year as well which has brought Dubs to their 6th NBA Finals in 8 years.

