Larsa Pippen Helps ‘Boo’ Marcus Jordan Secure ‘Rare’ Hermes Birkin 50 From Holiday ’23 Runway

Marcus Jordan recently took to Instagram to share something exciting with his fans. The 33-year-old showed off his recently acquired Hermes Birkin 50. The bag is rare, and one likely has to move heaven and earth to get their hands on it. For Marcus, it came as a surprise because his ‘boo’ Larsa Pippen made the arrangements for it.

Marcus posted an image of the bag on his Instagram story and tagged Larsa and Michael Coste of Hermes on the post. It seems like his ladylove went out of her way to get this bag for her boyfriend. The bag seen on Marcus’s story was also featured at the Holiday ’23 Runway. The price of these Birkin bags goes upwards of $30,000 so one could imagine the effort that went into getting it to Marcus. The 33-year-old expressed his delight and gratitude to his girlfriend on Instagram.

Marcus added on his Instagram story that this is the same bag that was seen at the Holiday ’23 Runway. It’s a good thing Marcus is excited about this present and has shared it with his fans because a few weeks ago, the breakup rumors were at an all-time high. During the Super Bowl weekend, the rumor of their breakup surfaced and the hints around the topic made people believe that the two had in fact split up.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen rekindled their relationship

Their relationship was a part of the public discussion since the very beginning. The extra attention to it was given largely because of the history attached to their last names. However, the couple went on for over a year, unabashedly talking about their love life, often in excruciating details. During the Super Bowl weekend, Larsa started wiping off Marcus’s presence from her Instagram and posted some cryptic stories on her profile, suggesting that the two have called it quits.

Recently, the RHOM star talked about that episode on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast. Larsa said, “I feel like I was very emotional … I wish I didn’t delete those photos. I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.” Now that the two have gotten back together, she believes that it was an extreme step while all they needed was to “just take a beat”. The good news and key takeaway for their fans is that they’re back together. Whether the marriage talks are still on the table, we will know in due time.