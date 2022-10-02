Larsa Pippen Once Claimed To Date Tristan Thompson Before Khloe Kardashian Amidst Scottie Pippen Divorce

Larsa Pippen once revealed that she dated Tristan Thompson well before Khloe Kardashian did, claiming she introduced him to her

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen have had quite the tumultuous relationship these past few years. After having gotten married in 1997, the two shared 4 children with one another, resulting in the Chicago Bulls legend having 7 children (3 from past relationships). They would stay together from ‘97 till 2015.

It was in 2015 when they made it public knowledge that they would be separating, making it clear that a divorce was on the way. This never took shape during that year however as they would reconcile in 2017 only to officially file for divorce in 2018.

During that span from 2015 to 2017, Larsa Pippen would have a string of romances that led to fans across the internet to speculate on her relationship with her husband, Scottie.

One such link was between her and Cleveland Cavaliers big-man, Tristan Thompson. This may take a few fans aback as he’s very closely linked with Khloé Kardashian as they share a daughter, True, together.

Larsa Pippen on her dating Tristan Thompson before Khloé Kardashian

Larsa Pippen went on the ‘Hollywood Raw’ podcast in 2020 and revealed that not only did she properly date Tristan Thompson, but did so well before Khloe Kardashian did. In fact, she would go on to say that he introduced him to the Kardashian clan, slyly taking credit for Khloe and Tristan’s initial romance.

“I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe, before Khloé or any of the Kardashians knew he existed. I was seeing him and I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them,” said Larsa.

This was in 2016 when her and Scottie Pippen had publicly separated from one another. Though they weren’t divorced and this is what caused cheating rumors to start to swirl. The most notable case of this was when she allegedly slept with rapper, Future; a relationship that gets talked about to this day.

