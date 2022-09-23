Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan is dating 48 year old Larsa Pippen for real; complete details

Larsa Pippen has left Scottie Pippen and officially started dating Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, all details revealed

Scottie Pippen just can’t catch break throughout these past few years, can he?

His string of bad luck first started when ‘the Last Dance’ was released.

You see, the show was a massive hit. The problem was, it wasn’t so much as a series about the dynasty Bulls, as it was one about Michael Jordan taking every little thing in the whole wide world personally. And that rubbed him the wrong way.

Amidst all this, Scottie and his ex-wife Larsa Pippen had started to finalize their divorce, and there were rumors flying left and right about who she was dating or spending time with. And while she was well within her right to do so, it’s not exactly something that’s easy to take, when it’s absolutely everywhere.

Speaking of Larsa, it appears that she has taken a liking to someone in the Jordan family, just not the Jordan.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: Is LaMelo Ball releasing another Rick and Morty colorway? MB.02 sneak peeks reveal a lot

Larsa Pippen reportedly gets incredibly cozy with Marcus Jordan during their date

You read that right.

Larsa Pippen was out on a date with Michael Jordan’s 31-year-old son. And it appears that they had some serious fun as well.

According to USA magazine, here is what a source from US Weekly had to say on the matter.

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks… They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael”

Additionally, according to USA magazine, here is what an eyewitness had to say to ‘Us’ on the matter.

“They are definitely an item. As the night progressed it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him…She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner. It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting.”

We couldn’t be happier for the happy couple. But, we’re not sure Scottie Pippen quite feels the same way as us on this one.

Also Read: “It ain’t happening”: Stephen A Smith goes at it with Malika Andrews while discussing Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal