“Bronny James can’t like my picture w/o people writing weirdo sh*t?!”: Larsa Pippen lashed out after LeBron James’ son was ‘caught thirsting’

Back in 2020, the internet went berserk after Bronny James liked a photo of Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen.

The internet can definitely be nasty. Bronny James, who has been subjected to trolls throughout his life, must be having a clear idea of just how ruthless social media is.

Back in 2020, LeBron James’ eldest child was the butt of all jokes after he had harmlessly liked a photo of then-high school teammate Scotty Pippen Jr.’s mother’s post on Instagram.

LeBron carrying Bronny outta Larsa Pippen DMs pic.twitter.com/wlLMwuTiXm — 🛥 (@VandaYacht) December 27, 2020

Bronny after half of the NBA already smashed Larsa Pippen pic.twitter.com/8f0ZQ7Ym1Q — Rich (@UptownDCRich) December 27, 2020

Malik Beasley hearing Larsa Pippen has been DMing Bronny James: 👀 pic.twitter.com/LN48axPJYF — 4_sumthin_24 (@ace_1985) December 27, 2020

What started out to be a pretty random topic on the internet for trolls to talk about, soon blew up to be a full-fledged controversy with several parties getting their voices heard.

“I liked one of my best friend’s mom’s picture. Y’all just childish”: Bronny James

First, as soon as the internet blew up with memes, Bronny made sure to let everyone know about his intentions. Calling the trolls “childish”, the then-16-year-old said:

Bronny responds about the like on Larsa’s picture pic.twitter.com/cQHhNHGCkV — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) December 27, 2020

Larsa Pippen also spoke her mind out as she went on to cuss all the “weirdos”. Pippen savagely called out all the creeps who were making such jokes.

Some of these stories are so disgusting the fact that my sons friends can’t like my pics without some ppl writing some weirdo shit is crazy. — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

I’ll sue the fuck out of you for writing some disgusting lies you weirdo pic.twitter.com/K5jRGarc2L — Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) December 27, 2020

The James family also weighed in on the conversation. Savannah, who has very seldom used such profane language, didn’t hold back while defending her son. Bronny’s mother put this up on her Instagram story:

With everything going on in the world right now, THIS is the shit Y’all talking about…. At the end of the day y’all are talking about a minor. I don’t care what type of ‘”celebrity” y’all think he is, he’s a child and the bullshit needs to stop.

Y’all got the right one.

Mrs. Savannah James has spoken. We love to see it. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Bronny pic.twitter.com/FnpuIvOXNf — Brianna Dahlquist (@bridahlquist) December 27, 2020

And lastly, LeBron James was pretty explicit while defending his son’s honor. The 4-time NBA MVP wrote this on his social media story:

“Uh-oh y’all f*cked with the wrong one now! Good luck. It won’t be cute!”

To be fair, it was pretty sick of a topic for people to get some cheap laughs out of.

