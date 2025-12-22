“Laughed Him Right Into a Bag”: Fans Tearing Up as Jaylen Brown Does Hilarious Hair Supplement Commercial

Jaylen Brown went viral a couple of months ago after being caught with a fake hairline. So having him, of all people, do a hair supplement commercial was a hilarious yet genius marketing move, and fans are clearly enjoying it.

Brown first got exposed in a game against the New York Knicks, where he put his head into the body of OG Anunoby, trying to create space off the dribble. But as Anunoby ran back down the court, many noticed that he had a black streak on his jersey where Brown’s head hit. A month later, Brown’s fake hairline spray struck again, this time to the shoulder of Washington Wizards guard Kyshawn George.

But now, Brown is the one laughing. He has partnered with Nutrafol, a hair growth supplement, in a sponsorship that shows he is not taking the hair loss jokes too seriously and is willing to cash in on the viral moment.

“At some point, you start to notice all of the little things,” Brown said in a commercial. “For me, my hair started to thin out a bit. At first, you brush it off, but then you really start to pay attention.”

It was a solid advertisement that will likely boost the company’s value. But all fans could focus on in their reactions was how funny it was that Brown turned a blunder into a payday.

Jaylen Brown really did a commercial for a hair growth supplement company (h/t @BASKETBALLonX)pic.twitter.com/4hwG25vaiQ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 21, 2025

“We laughed him right into a bag,” one wrote in response to the post.

“Bro really out here monetizing the struggle,” another joked.

We laughed him right into a bag — Rozier (@_WhoShotRaheem) December 21, 2025

Other fans were happy to see that Brown didn’t take the online jokes about his hairline too seriously.

“He’s just having fun this season,” one commented. “JB funny as hell man,” someone else chimed in.

he’s just having fun this season — Julius Henderson (@kp_henderson) December 21, 2025

It’s the kind of story everyone can feel good about. Instead of denying his hair issues, Brown leaned into the online chaos and turned it into a payday. Now, he gets paid while trying to regrow his hair with the help of the very company supplying the pills.

Furthermore, Brown isn’t alone. Many NBA players have struggled with a receding hairline and hair loss in the past. Most notably, LeBron James had a receding hairline in his mid-20s. Many speculate that he used hair transplants and PRP therapy to make it look healthier today. So, there’s still a path to a healthy head of hair for Brown if he sticks to the treatment.