Is Angel Reese Related to Shaquille O’Neal? Why Did LSU Star Call 7ft 1″ Legend ‘Unc’

LSU Tigers’ Angel Reese has generated constant hype after leading her team to the 2023 NCAA Championship. Her unique skills and ability mean that Shaquille O’Neal has already proclaimed her as the greatest athlete to come out of LSU, a list that includes some true NBA greats such as Shaq himself, Pete Maravich, and Ben Simmons. Back in April, Reese had called Shaq her “uncle,” leading to constant rumors that the two might be related for real.

Shaq made Reese his first signing after being appointed as the president of Basketball for Reebok and has clearly developed a bond with the 21-year-old. Hence, instead of the two being actually related, Shaq and Reese have simply developed a kind of “mentor-mentee” connection which seems to stem from the fact that like Shaq himself, Reese is also making history for the LSU Tigers.

O’Neal has, in recent months, come out in support of Reese multiple times, and wants to see her make it to the WNBA as soon as possible. The support appears to be firmly a two-way phenomenon, with Reese also proclaiming Shaq as one of the best LSU products of all time. Back in May, she was initially asked to choose between Leonard Fournette and O’Neal, after which she was asked to choose between Shaq and Joe Burrow.

Both times, Reese stuck with her “uncle,” although she ended up choosing herself when given the opportunity. That is in addition to a range of Instagram stories that O’Neal has recently posted in support of Reese.

Hence, while Shaq and Reese are not actually related, there appears to be huge respect between the two. O’Neal has already accepted the 21-year-old greatness and believes that she will go on to become the best athlete to ever come out of his former alma mater.

That, in addition to the kind of support that he has lent for Reese, as well as her calling him “uncle”, are the reasons why fans tend to believe the two might be biologically related.

Angel Reese was nervous after becoming Shaq’s first Reebok signing

While Reese’s potential is truly special, the kind of support she has received from Shaq is bound to worry her, at times. Reese revealed that she initially felt under pressure when Shaq proclaimed her to be LSU’s GOAT, as per Revolt.

“I called him after that I was like, ‘You know how much pressure you just put on me? You know how much?’ He was like ‘I don’t give a f**k.’ I was like, ‘Alright, Unc.’” Reese revealed.

However, Shaq, who seems intent on helping her become the champion that she can, claimed that there was no reason to be under pressure. In response, Reese claimed that while she backed herself, she did not think she had done enough as of now to be proclaimed as the GOAT.

“I feel like I haven’t done nothing yet, so I told him, ‘Don’t even say that yet. I won a championship, but I just don’t feel like I’ve done enough. I don’t think I’ve done enough,” she said.

Hence, while Shaq might have jumped the gun to some extent, Angel Reese appears to be taking his comments in her stride. Having gotten off to an impressive start to the season again, she currently appears to have her eyes set on the 2025 WNBA draft.