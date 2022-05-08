“Without LeBron James, KD, or Kyrie, Steph Curry is the most beloved!”: Skip Bayless recognizes the NBA’s need for the Golden State Warriors’ superstar 

Steph Curry is the face of the NBA. The league does not need the likes of Dillon Brooks from Memphis, at least Skip Bayless thinks so.

The Golden State Warriors were in fine form today as they calmly dismantled the Memphis Grizzlies. As usual, Steph Curry was the star of the show.

All the eyeballs were on him and naturally, if you praise someone, they would also get despised. Steph may have the image that he is loved universally, but contrary to popular opinion, it isn’t the case.

There are all kinds of NBA media personalities who have dished out hate for Steph. Max Kellerman recently talked about how Golden State has not won a single ring without excuses.

Now Ja’s knee issue has flared up. The NBA must be ecstatic. LOOKS LIKE STEPH WILL ADVANCE. Without LeBron/KD/Kyrie, Steph is the most beloved! Steph is in every other commercial! The NBA needs HIM – not some Dillon Brooks from some Memphis. #NationalSoftballAssociation — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2022

Now Skip Bayless is the next one to bash Steph Curry

According to Skip, Ja Morant’s knee injury might be a cause of concern for the NBA’s image rights. Fortunately, the league has Steph Curry.

Skip points out that now is the best time for the league to put all its attention on Steph who is already very marketable. He appears in virtually every ad that runs during the playoffs and his image is important to the league.

Bayless’ take is valid and it is time that the NBA give more attention to the greatest three-point shooter of all time. GS now has a 2-1 series lead and will look to make it 3-1 in 2 days.

