“Leave the follow-up, bro!!!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry reacts emphatically to video of man flipping propane cans into a perfect stack like it’s nothing

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry reacts to a clip of a man flipping propane cans over his shoulder to make a perfect stack

Stephen Curry is good at a lot of things.

He is good at acting in commercials, playing golf on the side, doing charity work, and so on. But he isn’t great at these things.

What he is great at, is basketball, and most definitely the shooting aspect of it.

Despite his recent slumps, the man still has the ability to shoot the lights out on any given night. When he is on his game, there is no conceivable way to defend him. At that point, you’re just hoping that the weather forecast doesn’t call for a rainstorm.

But, despite all his antics and accuracy, it appears that Steph may no longer have the #1 seat in that category. No, that my belong to another man now, who recently was highlighted by Overtime for his immense talents. And it seems that Stephen Curry couldn’t help but react to it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Stephen Curry asks for follow up video after seeing man flipping cans of propane emphatically

Now, we will be honest here. We aren’t sure if what is really in the cans is propane. For all we know, it could be compressed gas or even helium, for that matter. But, Overtime has indicated that it is propane, and hence, we will go with their word.

Speaking of the cans, how about we show you just how they were flipped AND Stephen Curry’s reaction to it?

Here is the initial clip in all its beauty.

The Steph Curry of propane 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qyTZ7kaXdK — Overtime (@overtime) April 12, 2022

And here is how Steph reacted to it.

Leave the follow up bro!!! https://t.co/af7SJLWs7j — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2022

We can’t help but agree with Stephen Curry on this one.

We need a follow-up, and we need it absolutely immediately.

