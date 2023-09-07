Leaving The NBA After Raking In $38,281,736, Former Laker Places LeBron James In The Same Echelon As His When In The Drew League

; Los Angeles Lakers small forward Nick Young (0) moves the ball against the defense of Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 38-year-old LeBron James will forever be looked at as one of the best players the NBA ever seen. James is still going at a high level which continues to amaze the basketball world, which includes some of his ex-teammates. Recently, Nick Young, who earned a total of $38,281,736 over 12 seasons in the NBA, claimed that there wasn’t much difference between him and LeBron, off the NBA hardcourt. The Instagram live video was shared by Landon Buford on Twitter.

Back in July 2022, LeBron James participated in the famous LA-based pro-am Drew League alongside DeMar DeRozan, according to ESPN. As one would expect, LeBron went off for 42 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals, and 3 assists during an easy victory for his team. Young, however, claimed that he looked equally accomplished as a player in the LA-based league.

Nick Young claims he is as good as LeBron James off the NBA hardcourt

Young spoke out of an obvious respect and love for his former teammate. He jokingly claimed that there wasn’t much of a difference between him and LeBron, off the NBA hardcourt.

Nick Young went on to claim that while LeBron was his GOAT, he was also able to score easily in the game. Young was part of the 2018 Warriors roster that won the NBA championship, but claimed that it was LeBron who was the GOAT:

“I guarantee if seen LeBron in front of me at the Drew League, you wouldn’t know who is the best player in the NBA. LeBron is a G.O.A.T; when come to that Drew back when I was Swaggy, that’s how crazy it could be… He knows I get buckets. I love LeBron. That’s my dog!”

While the statement was jokingly made and Young effectively acknowledged the difference between himself and his “GOAT” LeBron James, the Drew League is a highly offensive league. It tends to favor shooters and guards who tend to go on streaks, something Nick Young was notorious for, during his time in the NBA.

Nick Young hilariously trolled Gilbert Arenas for missing free throws in 2006

During an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Nick Young hilariously made fun of a particular incident from the 2006 Playoffs. Playing against LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers, Arenas had apparently been tapped on the chest by the now 38-year-old.

Young hilariously claimed that Arenas was not the same player ever since, suggesting that James had somehow taken his powers. A 3-time All-Star, Arenas had a hilarious exasperated response.

He asked Young why he kept saying that, as he had gone on to finish 2nd in the MVP race the following year, and got another All-Star selection. Young, however, had no intention of obliging, and continued to claim that LeBron was somehow responsible for his downfall.