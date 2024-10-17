“Work on the Fundamentals”: Stephen Curry Reiterates Message to Younger Generation Trying to Shoot 3s Like Him

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a foul call against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry’s shooting prowess powered the Warriors to a dynasty that yielded four championships. It also changed how basketball is perceived as every team began adopting Golden State’s strategy of winning with elite shooting. The guard didn’t only influence the NBA. Every young hooper who dreams of becoming a basketball player practices shooting from beyond the arc more than anything else, with the best shooters not hesitating to pull up from near half-court. However, Curry isn’t a fan of kids trying to learn only shooting.

Advertisement

Ahead of the 2024 Underrated Golf Tournament, young social media influencer Jazzy asked the two-time MVP about his opinion on how he helped shape the game’s new meta. Rather than taking credit, Curry preached about wanting kids to learn the rudimentary skills required to be a successful basketball player before turning their attention to becoming a flashy shooter like him. He said,

“Now you see kids younger and younger trying to shoot threes a little early. I say make sure you work on the fundamentals and work your way up to it. But it’s cool that people know that it’s possible to shoot way out there.”

Curry’s impact on the sport is undeniable. When the Warriors drafted him in 2009, NBA teams emphasized getting as close to the rim as possible before attempting a shot. They viewed the three-point as an inefficient option.

In the 2008-09 season, the campaign before Curry’s arrival, teams averaged only 18.1 three-pointers a game. Fast forward to the 2023-24 season, the league average for three-point attempts has catapulted to 35.1 per game.

Three-point shooting was largely reserved for guards, but today, every player is expected to be able to bank a shot when necessary, including the center. The ‘Stretch 5′ has become a common tactic and teams failing to adapt are lagging behind the rest of the pack.

However, as good as the level of shooting has gotten in the NBA, fans are often left frustrated about their teams passing up wide-open layups or mid-range jumpers to force the ball to the corner or one of their teammates camping on the three-point line to get a shot off from beyond the arc.

They blame Curry for it and the Warriors superstar is perplexed why he receives flak for others’ inefficiencies.

Curry wants to stop getting called out for bad shooting

On an appearance on the Knucklehead podcast in 2022, the four-time NBA champion voiced his frustration about getting tagged on clips of poor three-point shooting and being accosted for it. He said,

“Stop tagging me in all these horrible basketball clips of people taking bad shots, telling me I ruined the game. I did not tell y’all to shoot that shot. I did not say, ‘Shoot that shot.'”

Tomorrow we got superstar @StephenCurry30 choppin it up with us! He has a Public Service Announcement… @playerstribune #knuckleheadspodcast ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/D5lM52BRqs — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) February 14, 2022

Curry is the most prolific shooter in the sport’s history. While trying to mimic him may seem easier than replicating genetically blessed superstars like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, it’s just as difficult, even for players known for their shooting ability.