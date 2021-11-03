“LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are PB&J; D-Wade and I are mayonnaise and tuna”: Gabrielle Union hilariously called out her husband for his close relationship with the Lakers superstar

When Gabrielle Union promoted her book by calling out LeBron James and Dwyane Wade for their intense brotherly relationship.

It’s no secret that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are much more than mere acquaintances. The two have been friends ever since being drafted together into the NBA in 2003 but really allowed their ‘relationship’ to flourish once James made his move to South Beach to team up with the 2006 Finals MVPs to finally claim his first ever title.

Ever since their days on the Miami Heat, Wade and LeBron have been inseparable. Spending four seasons together and winning two titles would certainly have a positive effect on anyone’s friendship. Even after their stint together ended in 2014, the two reunited on the Cleveland Cavaliers during the start of the 2017-18 season.

This of course, didn’t pan out as expected as the LeBron James-Dwyane Wade connection wasn’t as fruitful as their time together on the Heat, leading to a bevy of stars on the Cavs at the time, including Wade, being traded away at the 2018 deadline.

Gabrielle Union on LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Gabrielle Union ‘complaining’ about LeBron James’ relationship with her husband, Dwyane Wade, isn’t anything new. The actress has said on multiple occasions that the 3x Miami Heat champ has prioritized James over her. In this interview at SportsCenter, Union hilariously claims Wade puts their dog over her as well.

During the Hot Ones and other interviews she’s done, Union has admitted that LeBron James actually knows her husband more than she does in certain aspects. Perhaps the most infamous instance of this taking place was when Gabrielle claimed LeBron knew exactly what Dwyane liked when at fancy restaurants.