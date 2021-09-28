“LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have been making the rookie run their errands in Vegas”: Lakers stars have already started giving Austin Reaves “fun-loving errands” as his rookie duties

According to reports, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had rookie Austin Reaves conduct “fun-loving errands” throughout the Lakers mini-camp in Las Vegas.

Being an NBA player is an honour and privilege for many. However, being a rookie in one of the world’s biggest sporting leagues is a tough task. Of course, rookies have to earn respect and their place in the league.

The league has a long history of peculiar traditions and several funny anecdotes of various rookie duties and rituals. Even prodigies like LeBron James and Magic Johnson weren’t excused from these infamous tasks.

Recently, the newest Los Angeles Lakers rookie Austin Reaves has been reported to already start his rookie duties. And he got his tasks from none other than superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook assigned a few rookie tasks to Austin Reaves

This past weekend, LeBron had organised a mini-camp for the Lakers, using this opportunity to build chemistry among all the newly acquired players. And according to “The Athletic”, LBJ and Russ have already found a way to bond with their 23-year-old rookie – assigning him “fun-loving errands”. Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick wrote:

“On Sunday, the Lakers reached agreement on a two-year deal with guard Austin Reaves, converting his two-way contract to a standard NBA deal ahead of training camp. The Lakers will have a team option on the second year of Reaves‘ contract, sources said. Reaves, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, has impressed the Lakers throughout the offseason and had a strong showing at James’ minicamp. James and Westbrook even had the rookie conduct some fun-loving errands throughout the weekend in Vegas.”

The last season was an unexpected campaign for LAL. Starting the year as the favourites to win their back-to-back title, the Lakers ended up getting knocked out of the first round of the postseason. It surely was an unfortunate failure for the 2020 Champs, due to all their injuries.

However, this year, with all their new additions and firepower on the roster, LeBron and co. are easily looking like one of the deadliest teams to ever be assembled. There might be a couple of weeks before the 2021-2022 campaign commences, but we surely won’t be wrong in labelling the Lakers as heavily favoured to lift the coveted 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy.