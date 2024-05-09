LeBron James Caught Lying Yet Again As He Tries To Rewrite History On His Favorite Subject

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The recent deceptive efforts of LeBron James met an unexpected outcome. The 4x champion interestingly attempted to rewrite the narrative surrounding his favorite subject while he was in school. However, the NBA community immediately took notice of it, catching the 39-year-old red-handed for lying publicly.

The incident took place in a recent episode of Mind the Game Podcast, where James discussed in-game scenarios and statistics with JJ Redick. In the process of shedding light on the modern NBA players’ mindsets, The King also decided to casually highlight mathematics as his favorite subject.

“I’m warming up more and more as I wind my career down on the 3-point attempt. But I am a math guy, that was my favorite subject in school. So, I definitely get it, I understand it,” he declared.

This statement caught the eyes of an NBA fan account named ‘Taco Trey Kerby’, who publicly called out James for lying. The supporter expressed his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) while providing proof of his allegation.

They uploaded three images, capturing the Akron-born giving three separate answers in the past while addressing his favorite subject in school. Interestingly, on no previous occasion did James refer to Math as his favorite subject.

The fan wasted no time in highlighting this aspect to indirectly call James a liar. He captioned the post, “LeBron is hilarious. On the new Mind the Game, he said his favorite subject in school was math,” to take a slight dig at the 4x MVP.

This instance raised doubts about the transparency of James’s personal life. Further, it is clear that it is somewhat of a habit for ‘The King’ to deviate from prior answers, opening up the potential for at least one of his responses to be a bald-faced lie.

Given how many times he has contradicted himself in the past, LeBron now has somewhat of a habit of lying. Being the media-savvy person he is though, the Lakers star was always going to hear the noise around his name. And sure enough, he even once used it to fuel a hilarious incident.

LeBron James remains aware of the buzz around his fabricated responses

Several comments from the Los Angeles Lakers star have raised eyebrows in the past. On one occasion, he claimed to be aware that Kobe Bryant would explode for 81 points well before it really happened. And of course, there was the time James declared he had been following the hip-hop group, ‘Migos’ before they became popular.

Supporters have often found it difficult to digest these statements. However, over time, these seemingly harmless lies became a source of mockery for them. In fact, the phenomena got so rampant, that LBJ couldn’t help but take notice of it.

And so when he had a story to tell during Carmelo Anthony’s retirement speech, he knew exactly what was coming. Choosing to crack a tongue-in-cheek joke about it, he said, “I kind of knew the announcement was going to happen ’cause I shot the video a week ago…So people will probably think I’m lying about that too…”

Given that this was the only time he ever came out to address the allegations against him, it’s unlikely that the 39-year-old acknowledges anything. He will likely just let it blow over with time, and hope that the NBA community never brings it up again.