Basketball

‘LeBron James chose his $850 million net worth over human rights in China stance’: A look into Lakers star’s hypocrisy as 3rd anniversary of Morey’s statement nears

‘LeBron James protected his $850 million net worth over human rights in China stance’: A look into Lakers star’s hypocrisy as 3rd anniversary of Morey’s statement nears
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry came to Barack Obama’s support with a unique $28,000 auction": How the Warriors star gave back to his community by putting his shoes up for auction
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
‘LeBron James protected his $850 million net worth over human rights in China stance’: A look into Lakers star’s hypocrisy as 3rd anniversary of Morey’s statement nears
‘LeBron James chose his $850 million net worth over human rights in China stance’: A look into Lakers star’s hypocrisy as 3rd anniversary of Morey’s statement nears

LeBron James has been known to speak about everything political – except for one topic…