LeBron James Confides in JJ Redick, Names Aspect He Hates the Most in Current NBA

Shubham Singh
Published

LeBron James Confides in JJ Redick, Names Aspect He Hates the Most in Current NBA

LeBron James and JJ Redick. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The ‘Mind the Game’ Podcast, with LeBron James and JJ Redick, has engulfed the NBA world with excitement. Fans are treated with insights from two of the best minds in the hooping universe. This revealing pod had an interesting turn when LBJ revealed his biggest pet peeve in the modern game. The forward loathes the team opting for a two-for-one opportunity instead of waiting for the right shot.

Usually, when there are around 30 seconds left in the quarter, athletes try to force a quick shot so that they can get the ball back one more time before the quarter ends. James isn’t a fan of the move because it results in low-percentage shots. His gripe is that often a forced shot can result in the loss of momentum.

On the podcast, the King stated that even though he accepts the concept behind it, he is not a fan of the move, I understand why the two-for-one is important. Obviously, it’s numbers. You get two possessions The other team gets one possession. In theory, it’s a free shot.” However, he also gave several things to his co-host Redick that the players should think through before opting for a two-for-one,

“But what sometimes people don’t account for the four or five possessions before that. Are we on a run? Are we on a heater? Have we gotten a good shot over the last two and a half minutes? What is the other team doing? Are they in a great rhythm? If we haven’t gotten a great shot we’ve been turning the ball over, why am I just going to dribble down and shoot a 40-footer with 33 seconds on the clock?

James argued that rather than hunting for a forced shot, it is better to prioritize a good look. His reasoning makes sense because often teams have lost momentum while becoming greedy for extra possession. A forced shot often also allows the opposition to get an easier opportunity and build a rhythm for the next quarter.

Two-for-one can often become none-for-one

The all-time leading NBA scorer has seen thousands of late-clock situations so his observations come from a wide experience. There is plenty of evidence to prove his point. There are many instances where someone chucks up a deep-range shot to gain a possession advantage and fails to make a significant impact.

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It happened during the 2024 All-Star Game too when West guard Luka Doncic chucked up a shot from way beyond half-court to gain a two-for-one advantage. The attempt failed miserably, while a much better look was possible in that situation.

While athletes may not go that deep during the regular season and the playoffs, there have been times when they opt for deep-range shots instead of setting up the offense to gain extra possession. The temptation of extra possession can work as a player can nail a shot in an adrenaline rush and make use of the next possession. However, LeBron James is right about teams often paying a heavy price due to the fixation with the two-for-one shot. 

