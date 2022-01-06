“LeBron James didn’t have the impact Stephen Curry has on basketball”: Bill Simmons explains why he believes the GSW MVP has had the better legacy than The King

Bill Simmons states which one of the two superstars, according to him, has the greater legacy – LeBron James or Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James are truly two of the game’s greatest. While LeBron is one of the best all-around players dominating even in his 19th NBA season, Steph has transformed the game with the ability to knock down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood.

Both these superstars have had quite distinguished careers. And their resumes speak for themselves. Since 2003, the Lakers superstar has made 17 All-Star appearances, 17 All-NBA teams, 6 All-Defensive teams, won a scoring title, 4 MVPs, 4 titles, and 4 Finals MVP. The King has even scored 36,138 points (only 1 out of 3 players in NBA history to do so) while recording 9,872 assists and 9,950 rebounds over the span of 19 years.

The Warriors MVP too has built up quite the resume – 7 All-Stars, 7 All-NBA teams, won 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs (only unanimous MVP in history), and 3 titles. Undeniably, the best 3-point shooter the game has ever witnessed, Chef Curry has virtually all the 3-point records to his name and is the only player in NBA to cross 3,000 3PM.

Comparing their legacy and impact on the sport is practically impossible. However, several enthusiasts and analysts have picked their sides on who has the greater legacy. And recently, famous analyst Bill Simmons just announced his pick for the same.

“You won’t say LeBron James changed the way basketball is played. Stephen Curry actually changed the game”: Bill Simmons

On the recent appearance on his “The Bill Simmons Podcast”, Bill and guest Seerat Sohi discussed which megastar out of the two has had a better legacy. Despite calling LBJ the better player, Simmons stated how Curry has changed the way the game has played… something Bron hasn’t managed to do yet. Simmons made his case:

“If you’re just talking about the big picture stuff with them. The fact that Curry really did change the way that basketball was played is gonna matter if he can start adding some Finals and maybe a couple more rings. I think LeBron is a better player than Curry.

But if you’re just talking about career and when we start adding things up. Curry’s impact on basketball and being at the forerfront, just changing how it’s played… and how young people play it. It’s the one thing LeBron doesn’t have.

LeBron was the best player in the league for basically a decade and a half. And had one of the greatest careers ever. But you wouldn’t say he changed the way that basketball is played… on the court he was perfecting things that were already there. Curry actually changed the game.”

The impact these two legends have had on the game has been immeasurable. Undoubtedly, both of these guys will be first-ballot Hall-Of-Famers, once they decide to hang up their boots. Even in year 19 and year 13, respectively, James and Curry are playing on an MVP level. It’s truly a blessing to watch these generational-type talents battle it out on the court.