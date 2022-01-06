“There is no place in the NBA for you! Beat it man!”: LeBron James goes off on Wizards commentator for thoughtless ‘trigger’ remarks on Kevin Porter Jr’s father

LeBron James defends Kevin Porter Jr as the Wizards commentator relates his game-winner to a harrowing experience involving his father.

Kevin Porter Jr stunned the Washington Wizards last night as he hit a buzzer beating, game-winning three from the left wing to put the Rockets up for good, 114-111. Following the buzzer beater, the Wizards commentator, who is actually their back-up commentator, made a wildly insensitive comment at KPJ’s expense.

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time” I can’t believe this was actually said on the Wizards broadcast.. Completely inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/bZcWEVqPOP — Braddeaux (@BraddeauxNBA) January 6, 2022

These comments are especially repulsive due to the fact that Kevin Porter Jr lost his father to gun violence in 2004 and was convicted of manslaughter in 1993.

So, saying, “Kevin porter Jr, like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” is an absolutely horrific thing to say given the context. LeBron James certainly thinks so as he comes to Porter Jr’s defense on Twitter following the end of the Houston Rockets-Washington Wizards bout.

LeBron James takes to Twitter to call out the Washington Wizards commentator.

LeBron James did not take too lightly of the comments made by Glenn Consor during last night’s game between the Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets. He took to Twitter to call out the Wizards announcer, claiming there is no place in the league for such comments.

“Oh he thought this was cool?! Nah, we ain’t going for this! Sorry, but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!”

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

Kevin Porter Jr has yet to respond about these comments made by Consor. Given the fact that KPJ wore the number 4 for his father when in Cleveland, it’s safe to say that his passing is quite the sore spot for him.

The league has also not made any comments on taking any action against Consor. Brian Davis made similarly harrowing remarks during an OKC game in 2018 and received a suspension for them. Only time will tell if Glenn Consor will be handed a similar punishment.