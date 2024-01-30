“LeBron James Does NOT Like Darvin Ham”: Footage of Lakers Superstar Staring Down His Head Coach Has NBA Fans Contemplating Ham’s Future

Dec 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) talks with head coach Darvin Ham against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

With a 24-23 season record so far, the Los Angeles Lakers are somewhere in the middle of the Western Conference. They had a series of disappointing losses that have led many fans to believe that there might be a leadership change in Los Angeles soon. Specifically, Darvin Ham, after videos of LeBron James giving his coach the death stare has started to go viral on X.

There have been rumors of the Lakers squad not being content with their head coach, Darvin Ham. A video circulating on X shows the reaction of the King during the game, with the caption, “LeBron [James] does NOT like Darvin Ham.”

Another user retweeted a similar instance where a frustrated Anthony Davis seemed to be tired of his coach. The Los Angeles Lakers just got blown out of the water by the Houston Rockets who do not have a single star as opposed to the Lakers’ three. James was visibly upset during a timeout, shaking his head and staring down Darvin Ham.

The video of James staring at his head coach during a timeout has many fans contemplating what will happen to Darvin Ham in the future. One fan even went on to comment, “LeGM boutta fire his a**.”

The Houston Rockets ran away with a 135-119 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. All three Lakers’ stars scored 23 points each. The team got a healthy 16-point game from Rui Hachimura coming off the bench.

However, they got lit up by Jalen Green and his 34-point outing along with his 12 rebounds and 7 assists. The Rockets got another 30-point game from Alperen Sengun. He finished the night with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists as well.

After the game, LeBron James spoke to the media about the loss. The King was visibly upset and gave his two cents as to what went wrong during the game along with what they needed to do to avoid such blowouts in the future.

As the All-Star break nears, fans are wondering when the Lakers will double down and turn their season around. While Anthony Davis and LeBron James are doing their bit, fans believe that it is Darvin Ham and his leadership skills that are holding the team back.

Many fans are urging the Lakers’ front office to fire Darvin Ham on social media as well. So, will the Lakers make a change in the head coaching position?

Will LeBron James and the Lakers get a new coach?

Despite all the rumors about Darvin Ham being on the hot seat with the Los Angeles Lakers, he does not seem to be worried about his future with the team. Ham once addressed the rumors and had this to say,

“Nah, man. It comes with the territory. I’m solid. My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady, our president, Robert Pelinka, we’re all aligned. As long as they’re not saying it, I guess I’m good.”

This is only the initial quote of a long, wild response from Ham who called out reporters using anonymous sources to generate drama and buzz. He also went on to assure the media that he is not worried and is only looking to do his job.

Now, whether the Lakers will make a change or not is yet to be seen. But Darvin Ham’s state of mind is not tethered by his job security with the Los Angeles Lakers. Let’s see if the Lakers look to make some changes before the approaching trade deadline.