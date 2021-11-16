“LeBron James, Drake and Naomi Osaka partner up and invest in StatusPro”: Lakers superstar adds another feather to his cap, invests in sports and gaming technology company

NBA icon LeBron James, rapper Drake, and tennis athlete Naomi Osaka team up to invest in sports technology firm that could be worth billions.

LeBron James has changed more than simply the way the game is played. He is the epitome of what it means to be an “NBA superstar”. Furthermore, LeBron James changed the way athletes are viewed.

The 4x NBA champion helped peers understand the power they held as businessmen and making the right decisions.

Moreover, LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. He is the only player to win championships with 3 different franchises. Aside from what he does on the court as an NBA player, LeBron is generally known for being an astute businessman who makes savvy investments.

It seems as though he has made yet another business decision that is intriguing, to say the least. What exactly is it? Read on and find out…

LeBron James, Drake, Naomi Osaka among stars backing extended reality platform StatusPro.

James, Drake, and Naomi Osaka have made some important investments throughout their careers. And now, they’re all jumping on the same one.

Via Damon Carr of Sports Illustrated –

“Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend LeBron James has invested in a new technology firm that could be worth £42b in six years alongside FSG partners, US rapper Drake and tennis star Naomi Osaka.” “StatusPro is a sports tech and gaming firm that uses player data with extended reality (XR) in order to create training and fan engagement products. It was founded last year by former NFL star Andrew Hawkins, who worked at SpringHill Entertainment for LeBron James and Maverick Carter.”

.@StatusPRO, an extended reality training and gaming company has announced a wide range of investors who are among the biggest names in sports/ entertainment including 👇🏻 @KingJames | @Drake | @naomiosaka | @mavcarter| Jimmy Lovine | Paul Wachter 👉🏻https://t.co/DxZuBGInSF — SportTechie (@SportTechie) November 13, 2021

LBJ does a lot of things well, and business is one of them. StatusPro looks very promising. If it does work out well, this investment will make James a lot of money.

Needless to say, James has in recent years created a diverse investment portfolio. StatusPro is just another feather in his investment cap. Hopefully, we see this pay off handsomely for LBJ in the future.