LeBron James Emulating Proposing To Wife Savannah On National TV During Lakers Game 1 Has Gilbert Arenas Begging For Foul Calls

The Lakers’ first playoff campaign in the LeBron James-Luka Doncic era didn’t start well. They suffered a 95-117 home defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. They had a good start with Luka dropping 16 points in the first quarter, but couldn’t capitalize on it later, resulting in a blowout loss.

Advertisement

The loss was humiliating as the Lakers are considered strong title contenders and heavy favorites to win the series. There are also some allegations about the refs being too kind to the Lakers in Game 1.

Later, Gilbert Arenas took to social media to add a hilarious spin to the Lakers’ defeat. The former NBA star used a picture of LeBron on his knees, begging referee Marc Davis for a call, and compared it to the superstar proposing to his wife. He captioned the post, “The Refs Got us on 1 knee begging for calls! Don’t Worry, Lakers in 5! Lebron is about to have 35-40 next game, on my momma.”

In the clip, Gil says, “C’mon, Marc Davis, look at LeBron James right there. The last time LeBron was on his knees, when he proposed to his wife. Now he’s out here proposing to you.” Arenas stated that LBJ was on his knees, singing to Davis while begging for a call. The three-time All-Star made a plea to the referee, saying it’s not a good look on LBJ or the Lakers.

The Refs Got us on 1 knee begging for calls! Dont Worry Lakers in 5! Lebron is about to have 35-40 next game 🗣️ on my momma 💜💛 #le1knee #HomeRoadgame pic.twitter.com/4P1kiDCFD2 — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) April 20, 2025

“We shouldn’t have to do this in the playoffs, in the building of the Lakers, of the great Kobe, you’ve got him on your back [referring to #8 on Davis’ uniform]. Stamp it,” Arenas said. Now, Gil has a good sense of humor, but his presentation in this clip makes it difficult to comprehend whether he was mocking the whole situation or was actually asking for the refs to give more calls to the Lakers.

“We should be getting all the calls. Got us out here begging for calls, Marc. Get it together. Do better in Game 2, we’re gonna be watching,” he concluded.

Looking at the difference in the number of free throws the two teams got, it’s likely that Arenas was mocking LeBron being on his knees. The Lakers shot 16 free throws and made 14 of them. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, only shot 10, while missing two. BricksCenter also posted a picture of the refs wearing Lakers hats to outline how ridiculous the disparity was.

The refs called 21 fouls on the Wolves.

Only 6 fouls on the Lakers 😭 pic.twitter.com/3yoLbKliFU — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) April 20, 2025

Regardless, the underdogs beat the favorite fair and square. The two teams will meet for Game 2 at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night, and home fans will be hoping for a different result.