LeBron James had his eyes set on joining $16.2 billion worth NFL owner during 2011 NBA lockout

Nov 26, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers player LeBron James plays catch with the Ohio State Buckeyes team before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is one of the best NBA players in history, but during the 2011 NBA lockout, he had a real chance of joining the NFL and pairing up with one of the richest owners in the league.

The Lakers forward is currently in the middle of a horrible season. After struggling to make an impact last season, Los Angeles revamped with a new head coach and a slightly different roster this year.

However, if anything, the team has only been worse. They’re 2-8 to start the year, and they have more questions than answers going into tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Many of the Lakers games are going to be in the ‘must-win’ category from now on. If they struggle to beat some of the more uncompetitive teams in the league, then there’s no chance they’ll be able to make a postseason run.

FG% on jump shots this season: Russell Westbrook – 33.3%

Anthony Davis – 26%

LeBron James – 25.9% pic.twitter.com/HT72HBk8y5 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2022

LeBron James nearly joined the NFL

While LeBron has cemented his legacy now, there was a time when the current GOAT was considering a massive shakeup in terms of his career path.

For context, LeBron James was a multi-sport athlete in high school. Of course, we all know about his glory days as a basketball player at St. Vincent-St. Mary high school, but he also used to play football.

LeBron was a wide receiver back in the day, and he was really good at it too. He was an All-Ohio wide receiver, one of the best in the state and among the top players in the country too.

The Dallas Cowboys & Seattle Seahawks offered LeBron James a tryout during the 2011 NBA lockout. His friends talked him out of it, but James told The Athletic today that he “would have made the team.” HS Stats:

— 2 yrs

— 99 Recs

— 27 TDs

— 2x All-State What do you think? pic.twitter.com/DwfggcKkKM — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 15, 2021

During the 2011 lockout, two NFL teams wanted to make a play for LeBron James. Jerry Jones, the $16.2 billion worth owner of the Dallas Cowboys, was ready to give LeBron a contract. As was Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carrol.

We could have seen @KingJames in the NFL 😳 pic.twitter.com/79YtUae7oo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021

LeBron was confident he could have made the teams as well if he really wanted to. In an interview with The Athletic, LeBron revealed he was more than capable of making an NFL roster.

“I would have made the team,” he explained. “I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried, but I would have made the team. I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.”

LeBron has the build to play WR but needs to focus on basketball right now

At 6’9″, 250 lbs, LeBron certainly has the body type to be an NFL star. Many had him pegged to joining the NFL as a tight end because of how massive he’d be at the position, creating nightmares for everyone trying to guard him.

With his receiving skills in high school, he’d also make for a phenomenal pass catcher. Of course, he’d need some training to get into an NFL playing condition, but knowing LeBron, he’d definitely be willing to commit to the part. In the end, LeBron obviously chose not to join either NFL team and continue in the NBA.

Now, LeBron will have to hone in all his abilities to focus on the Lakers’ miserable start. LeBron is nearing the end of his playing career, and he obviously wants to compete for titles.

However, the current Lakers roster simply doesn’t look ready to do that. Anthony Davis is a beast of his own, and Russell Westbrook seems to be coming around, but as a whole, the team has larger issues, like their three-point shooting. If anyone can turn this team around though, it’s LeBron James. So, don’t count LA out just yet.

