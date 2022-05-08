“Ja Morant, you broke the code on this play vs Stephen Curry?!”: NBA Twitter calls out Memphis Grizzlies star following Game 3 against Warriors

Ja Morant has been taking a ton of hard fouls in this series. However, from the looks of it, he has been dishing them out as well.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant currently find themselves in the middle of grueling series against the Golden State Warriors. It has been a heck of a battle so far. Specifically between Ja and Steph Curry.

Both he and Curry have been leading their teams through the series. Even as things have started heating up. Tempers are rising and both teams seem to be out for blood.

It’s working out to be exactly like they predicted in games one and two, when they said, “It’s gonna be a battle!”.

IT’S GONE BE A BATTLE 🗣 pic.twitter.com/dgwxYmOBrb — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) May 4, 2022

There have been some questionable calls over the last three games between the Warriors and the Grizzlies. However, it makes this matchup between Morant and Curry that much more interesting.

NBA Twitter calls out Ja Morant after his actions for “breaking the code” all by himself

The series between the Grizzlies and the Warriors have honestly been about all the wrong things. Instead of focusing on the basketball, fans have been treated to some extremely rough play by both teams.

Both sets of players have been at each other’s throats. Especially after what happened to Gary Payton II, as the Grizzlies “broke the code”, injuring him with a bad hard foul.

The latest issue in this series saw Ja Morant pull a “UNO Reverse”, calling out Jordan Poole for “breaking the code” in Game 3. This, however, has backfired on the NBA’s MIP winner, as NBA Twitter called him out for a bad foul he committed on Steph.

This series keeps getting more and more intense as it goes on. Whether it’s Golden State or Memphis that goes through, the Western Conference Finals is going to be entertaining as all hell.