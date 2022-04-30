“LeBron James, here’s $40. Come play for the Sixers!”: When Kevin Hart tried to recruit the King to Philly during the 2018 offseason

Comedian Kevin Hart has been known to mess around with NBA players, but LeBron James didn’t entertain that at all

NBA players over the years have had various friends in the performing industries. It’s the fame of the job that leads to crossing paths with celebrities, which leads to the formation of deeper bonds. Let’s take Drake as an example. The Canadian rapper is friends with all the superstars in the league. He was rocking with the Warriors during their runs and is now with LeBron James in LA.

Kevin Hart is no exception to the same. The comedian has made many friends across the NBA. However, unlike Drake, he continues to root for a single team, his home team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

During the summer of 2018, LeBron James was in the free-agency market. He was the hottest star for the grabs, and all teams were trying to get him to sign. Not only the teams, but their fans, especially the celebrity fans were also using their pull to influence the decision. Kevin Hart tried doing the same, but it didn’t go according to plan.

“Kevin Hart, kiss my a**!”: How LeBron James shut the comedian down

If LeBron James is up for the grabs, and you can do something to get him to your home team, wouldn’t you try? Kevin Hart thought about it the same way, and tried, in his own unique way. He sent LBJ $40 and texted him “Come to Philly”.

LeBron shut down Hart’s offer with a text saying “Kiss my a**!”

Gotta say it was a valiant effort on Hart’s part. If LBJ had taken his talents to Philly, maybe Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid would’ve still been together. The Big 3 there would have been insane and potentially the next big thing after the Kevin Durant Warriors.

Things didn’t work for Kevin Hart and the Sixers as they wanted, but at least they’re in the semi-finals now, with Embiid and James Harden.