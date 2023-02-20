FACT CHECK: Did Dwight Howard Really Put Up 84-37-9-14 In Taiwan After Facing Flak From Shaquille O’Neal?

As you can expect, we are taking a closer look at the latest NBA superstar to head east, Dwight Howard. The 8-time All-NBA center is plying his trade in the tiny island of Taiwan and things haven’t been so good. There was a tweet earlier claiming that he scored 84 points, and put up 37 rebounds, 14 blocks, and 9 assists. But, is it true?

Well, you might think such a stat line is impossible and the only other person we can think of who is capable of such a feat is Wilt Chamberlain.

Dwight himself is no slouch. He is one of two players in the last 40 years to put up a 30-30 game. A monster stat line. And he has since capped off his career with an NBA championship. He was a vital part of the Lakers team that won in the 2019-20 season.

But, did he really put up this monster 84-37-9-14 stat line?

FACT CHECK: Did Dwight Howard really score 84?

While the graphic itself might look legitimate, the source isn’t. With no way to verify the authenticity, we can safely conclude that Dwight Howard did not score 84. Neither did he put up the rest of the stat line.

Nah Dwight going crazy in Taiwan😭 pic.twitter.com/6scTQ7C28B — The CaruShow 🐐 (@BaldMambaSZN) February 18, 2023

However, in his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards back in November 2022, he did put up 38 points along with 25 rebounds. And here is the actual stat line:

Shaquille O’Neal continues with his criticism of Dwight despite saying he won’t talk about the 3x DPoY

Shaq considered the most dominant center of all time has often talked about Dwight Howard in a bad light. His slander of the Orlando Magic legend has continued, despite saying that he wouldn’t talk badly.

In Taiwan, despite Dwight’s heroics, his team hasn’t had the best record. In fact, they are an abysmal 3-11.

On his Big Podcast, O’Neal had this to say,

“They have a losing record. . . Somebody sent me that they have a losing record. I ain’t losing to anybody in Taiwan, I’ll tell you that. How do you have a losing record in Taiwan? Come on now.”

Dwight took to Instagram live to respond and he told O’Neal to simply, “stop hating”.

