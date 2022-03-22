“LeBron James and Lobos 1707 expand their business to Canada”: Drake makes the ‘table bigger’ for the Lakers superstar and his Tequila brand

LeBron James and Lobos 1707 go up North to expand their business, Drake joined hands with the King at the launch in Canada.

With their business growing each day in the United States, Lobos 1707 recently decided to expand its business to Canada. The Lakers superstar is the face of the tequila brand and also one of the earliest backers of the company.

Being of the biggest names in basketball, King James must have had a big say in the brand’s decision to take their business up North. With Canada being the top-3 country where people follow NBA religiously, it was the obvious choice before the distant Philippines or China, who are the biggest market for NBA.

Also read: “GOAT LeBron James still that dude, stop pretending he isn’t!!”: Shannon Sharpe heaps praise on the King as he leads Lakers to a win against the Cavaliers with a massive triple-double

The Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio said, “we’re incredibly proud of the product we have created and are thrilled to introduce Lobos 1707 to Canadians. Our goal with Lobos 1707 was to create a brand that encourages unity, legacy, and authenticity, and the Canadian market is one that wholeheartedly embodies these core values.”

While LBJ said, “Lobos 1707 is about bringing people together and creating a community that everyone can be part of. We look forward to officially welcoming Canadians to our pack.”

LeBron James and Lobos 1707 go Canada, Drake joins the pack

What better way to announce their arrival in Canada than inviting the country’s biggest rapper, Drake, to the table to sit alongside LBJ, Osorio, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony.

On Friday, last week, when LeBron James and Co visited Toronto for their game against the Raptors, Drake witnessed the game from courtside carrying a bottle of Lobos with him. The shoot for the launch event had taken place a couple of days before that game.

Already being named the month’s fastest-growing liquor brand in Drizly’s February 2022 sales report, the tequila brand arrives in Ontario this spring following its successful US launch.

We are beyond excited to be recognized by @drizlyinc as the fastest growing liquor brand! Thank you to The Pack for all of your support, our table is only getting bigger 🐺🗣#BuildABiggerTable #AllForThePack Lobos 1707 Tequila is available at https://t.co/yEGcmKx5oN. pic.twitter.com/w9NPtzq2jC — Lobos Tequila 1707 (@Lobos1707) March 17, 2022

Drake’s involvement and business specifics are pretty unclear at the moment but with two of the most powerful hands in the music and sports world combining for a brand in any way, even the sky wouldn’t be the limit for the growing tequila brand.

Also read: “I’m not f**king with LeBron James for at least 48 hours!!”: Kevin Love and the Lakers superstar have a back-and-forth following the latter’s poster on his Cavaliers teammate