LeBron James Invokes Scottie Pippen While Discussing Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson’s Ceiling

Few players in the NBA have had a glow-up this season quite like Hawks forward Jalen Johnson. The fifth-year player has raised his scoring average from 18.9 points per game last year to 23.7 this year, while also shooting career-high percentages from 3-point range and the free throw line.

Much more than just a scorer, Johnson has developed his overall game, as well. He’s averaging more rebounds per game than ever before, but his playmaking is what’s really taken off. He’s currently averaging 8.4 assists per game, up from 5.0 a year ago, and along with Nikola Jokic, he’s the only player in the league to rank in the top 10 in rebounds and assists.

Johnson has the second-best odds to win the Most Improved Player award, and he’s also in line to earn his first All-Star selection. With recent reports that Trae Young and the Hawks are jointly exploring potential trades, it’s clear that this is about to truly become Johnson’s team.

On the most recent episode of Mind the Game, Steve Nash and LeBron James discussed Johnson’s potential, and they invoked an all-time great to do it. “I mention Scottie Pippen,” LeBron said. “And obviously he has a long way to go, but as far as the talent, you look at a guy with long arms, 6’9″, 6’10”, runs like a deer, super athletic.”

“He’s improved his outside touch … putting pressure on the rim, his ability to rebound, he can guard 1-5 … and his playmaking, I see that he’s going to continue to improve. One thing about our league — it’s all about confidence and opportunity … I love his ceiling,” the Lakers star added, noting Johnson’s improvement.

Johnson just turned 24, and Nash believes that he’s just beginning his time as one of the best players in the league. “With some health, I think he’s a perennial All-Star,” he said. “This is the first year he’s really had this much responsibility and he’s coming through.”

As the saying goes, availability is the best ability, and Johnson, for his many talents, hasn’t yet mastered how to stay on the court. In his first four seasons, he played in just 184 of a possible 328 games thanks largely to a fractured wrist in 2023.

His last season wouldn’t be much of an improvement either as a torn labrum would cut it short (he also bounced back and forth from the G League to the NBA for much of his rookie season). But thankfully he’s played in 34 of a possible 38 games so far this year.

Johnson is tied with Josh Giddey for second in the NBA in triple-doubles with seven, and has done his best to keep the Hawks in contention despite Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis only playing in 26 games combined.

Every year he’s been in the league, Johnson has greatly improved. As LeBron said, he’s not at Scottie Pippen’s level yet, but at his current trajectory, it’s not out of the question. He’ll get to see how far Johnson has come next Tuesday when the Hawks fly to L.A. to take on his Lakers.