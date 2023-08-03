“LeBron James Is Not Playing Steph Curry, He’s Playing Michael Jordan”: NBA Fans ‘S**tting’ on the Current Product Has Analyst Heated

The GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James has been going on for quite some time, well over a decade at the very least. However, while both individuals have valid arguments to be the GOAT, one of the biggest things that gives the Bulls legend the edge, is how today’s era is perceived. The popular perception among fans is that today’s era has gone backward, compared to the 1980s, with the end product being an extremely soft game with no defense being played. Recently, analyst Amin Elhassan admitted that he has been left frustrated by this phenomenon. He even claimed that James has been playing against Jordan for all these years, rather than Steph Curry.

For the most part, when it comes to the different eras of fans, everyone has their own GOAT. The older fans have always idolized Jordan, but the newer ones have started to lean toward LeBron James. However, there are always exceptions here, with former NBA player David West admitting that he believes James is the greatest ever. It was his belief that ‘the King’ is ‘too big, fast and strong for any era’ of the NBA.

Amin Elhassan admits his frustration with how fans perceive the NBA today

Amin Elhassan recently appeared on ‘The LeBatard Show’. During the show, he was asked about how he sees the NBA’s coverage and perception today. Vehemently revealing his frustration, the analyst accused fans of forcing LeBron James to play against Michael Jordan, instead of players currently playing in the NBA. Here is his statement, as seen in the tweet by NBA Central below.

“We’re the only sport that continuously sh*ts on the current product and says everything was better 20 years ago…Our players constantly fights ghosts. Lebron [James is] not playing Steph Curry, he’s playing Michael Jordan.”

Admittedly, it is hard to argue Elhassan’s point. The younger fans of the NBA may appreciate what they see. However, it is no secret that older fans have been beyond critical of the way the game is played today. Many chastise the league for being ‘soft’, offense-oriented, and the players being too sulky for foul calls.

Elhassan pointed out that no other league ruminates about the past like the NBA. No other sport romanticizes their retired superstars over their current ones.

This has paired with the culture of always comparing and discussing players’ legacies while they are still in the NBA. All this has combined together, and resulted in James ‘playing against Michael Jordan’. And in turn, it has unfairly tarnished his legacy in the eyes of too many. However, LeBron himself is to blame for this too.

James once said he is chasing the ghost of Michael Jordan

Perhaps LeBron James’ most memorable moment was when he led a 4-3 series comeback in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Amid that very run, the superstar did an interview, talking about greatness and the possibilities of coming back from 3-1 down. It was here that he also said something peculiar, as per Sports Illustrated.

“My motivation is the ghost I’m chasing. The ghost played in Chicago.”

He further went on to talk about how he looked up to Michael Jordan as a kid and so on. However, with this statement, it became too easy for fans to compare his every step to that of Jordan’s. So admittedly, while it is a bit unfair to LeBron, he may have brought on the constant comparisons with Jordan upon himself.