Utathya Ghosh
|Published August 08, 2023

“LeBron James Is Still Here, It’s Crazy!”: Klay Thompson Expresses Disbelief About Lakers Star’s Longevity After 2023 Playoffs Defeat

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter in game two of the 2018 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The phenomenon of LeBron James continues to astound fans and fellow players alike as he embarks on his 21st NBA season. The rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and LeBron has been one for the ages, with a history etched in four NBA Finals matchups. Recently, Klay Thompson, the sharpshooter for the Warriors, shared his disbelief about LeBron’s unwavering presence in the league, particularly after the Lakers’ unfortunate elimination in the 2023 Playoffs. The story unfolded during his appearance on Podcast P with Paul George.

LeBron James has been a pivotal figure in shaping the landscape of the NBA. His battles against the Warriors, highlighted by four Finals confrontations and the memorable 2021 Play-in showdown, have etched his legacy into the annals of the sport’s history. As the 2023 Playoffs unfolded, LeBron’s enduring prowess remained evident, even as the Lakers faced a disappointing exit.

Klay Thompson on LeBron James’ Endurance 

In a recent appearance on Podcast P, Klay Thompson discussed a pivotal moment in LeBron’s journey. Reflecting on the past, Klay noted how the Heatles, featuring LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, were once a formidable force that blocked the path to championships for many. He mentioned how Paul George’s Pacers came tantalizingly close to toppling them in a hard-fought series, only to be thwarted by the Heatles’ collective dominance.

Klay’s astonishment was palpable when he spoke about the present.

“You almost beat too yeah the Heatles one of the time LeBron’s still here I’m like it’s crazy that is crazy that he’s still very much a part of the league,” Klay exclaimed on the podcast.

The Warriors star went on to express his disbelief at LeBron’s longevity. This is despite the passage of time and the challenges of maintaining elite performance. “Knocked this out last year, oh my God damn, this cat is still here,” Klay added.

LeBron’s ability to remain at the forefront of the league can be attributed to his unwavering commitment to maintaining peak physical condition. It’s reported that the Lakers star invests around $1.5 million annually in his body’s upkeep. This includes a team of personal trainers, nutritionists, and recovery experts. They all work in harmony to ensure that LeBron remains a force to be reckoned with on the court.

As Klay aptly put it, “LeBron’s still here, it’s crazy!”

The 2023 Playoffs ended in disappointment for the Lakers. However, the enduring impact of LeBron’s legacy continues to astonish those who witness his remarkable journey. 

Klay Thompson Basically Cost Warriors the 2016 NBA Championship

The 2016 NBA Finals showcased an unforgettable reversal of fortunes for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Under the leadership of LeBron James, the Cavaliers achieved a remarkable comeback from a 3-1 series disadvantage to clinch their inaugural championship title. A pivotal juncture in this turnaround occurred when Klay Thompson insinuated that LeBron’s performance had been impacted by their exchange of trash talk.

Taking this comment to heart, LeBron elevated his game to new heights. His determination led to iconic performances, a series-leveling effort, and eventually a title-clinching Game 7 victory. Thompson’s comments inadvertently lit a fire under LeBron. Then sparking a legendary comeback that showcased his resilience and ability to rise when the stakes are highest.

Additionally, it’s a narrative that exemplifies the emotional and mental aspects of sports. The 2016 Finals serve as a reminder that motivation can come from unexpected sources. LeBron’s response to adversity and his ability to channel criticism into inspiration underscore his status as one of the greatest players in basketball history. Klay Thompson’s comments will forever be linked to LeBron’s remarkable resurgence and the Cavaliers’ unforgettable championship run.

