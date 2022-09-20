“Richard Jefferson looks like the thumb dude from Spy Kids!”: Former LeBron James teammate is tired of fans trolling him for his bald head

Richard Jefferson is one of the funniest sports personalities out there, who is never scared of trolling anybody, but occasionally, he gets it back.

The 6’7 forward who came in as the 13th overall pick in 2001 for the New Jersey Nets, averaged over 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists for his career had a much more promising start to his career than it eventually turned out to be because of injuries.

Though, the 2016 champ found his niche in being a dominant player off the bench and has some great highlights to show for it.

Jefferson hung his shoes back in 2018 after playing 18 years in the league and being a good role player for several teams including LeBron James’ Cavaliers which famously won the championship against Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s 73-9 Warriors.

After his retirement, however, ESPN didn’t miss out on bringing in the ‘fun guy’ of the several locker rooms he’s been in, to add to their plethora of former players who are entertaining as well.

RJ didn’t find it hard to find to settle in either. He might be a decent analyst, but the fans love him for the entertainment quotient he brings in each day. And they got at him every now and then.

Fans mock Richard Jefferson and his shiny head yet again

In a hilarious clip featuring what looks like a created character in a WWE game, someone tagged the former Spurs forward.

The shot is a behind-the-head close-up one, which really does look like Richard at one glance, so, the man who created it must have made the obvious judgment and uploaded it.

Jefferson even made a video himself, and as funny as we know he is, tried being serious about it by putting on a mean face and telling the fans to stop trolling him.

“Basketball Coverage” uploaded this hilarious collage on their IG page recently. And reactions to it in the comments section were deadly as well, knock yourselves out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Coverage (@basketballcoverage)

Someone hysterically called him “the thumb dude from Spy Kids“.





