“LeBron James Is the Culture!”: Gilbert Arenas Uses James Harden’s ‘System’ Press Conference to Debunk Miami Heat Myth

LeBron James recently made a rather bold statement, claiming that he would be the same player he is today even if he hadn’t played for the Miami Heat. A controversial claim, especially considering he got a taste for winning championships only after he joined the team. This has led to much debate.

Many people have taken issue with Bron’s statement. After all, if it weren’t for the “Heat Culture,” he may have never become a serial winner. However, not everyone is of this belief. In fact, Gilbert Arenas justified the King’s claims on his podcast, Gil’s Arena. He even goes so far as to claim that LeBron is the culture.

Agent Zero pointed out that the Heat had a losing record prior to LeBron getting there and then continued to lose after he left. He points out that the same also happened with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In other words, King James is the sole reason why they find success. And, to further emphasize this, Arenas recalled James Harden’s recent words. “What did James Harden say? He is the system! LeBron is the culture!” said Arenas.

In many ways, Arenas is right. LeBron is an incredible player who has helped turn all the teams he has been on into championship contenders. That said, to claim he is the sole reason for the franchise’s success is a bit ludicrous.

LeBron James doubles down on his previous comments and continues to claim he would be the same player

As mentioned earlier, Gilbert Arenas took inspiration from James Harden when backing up LeBron James. He used the Beard’s comment following his trade to the Los Angeles Clippers to make his point. The comment in question had to do with Harden’s issues with the 76ers coaching staff and how he is not a “system player” but rather “the system.”

But many would find his point about LeBron a bit flawed. To connect the brilliance of the King to the success of the Heat is a bit far-fetched. Especially considering James’ comments were more to do with his own dominance as a player.

For context, King James claims that he would have continued to be the same dominant player that he is today even if he hadn’t played in Miami. In fact, he doubled down on those statements recently while admitting that he probably just wouldn’t have had the same number of rings.

A fair statement to make and one that really cannot be contended. Regardless of what team he would have played on, his skill and ability would have remained the same. As such, he would have been a dominant force no matter what.