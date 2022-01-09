“LeBron James is the greatest all-around player ever!!! Let it be known”: Isiah Thomas heaps praises of the King as the 37-year-old is putting up MVP level performances each night

The recent MVP form of LeBron James in year 19th has everyone amazed including Isiah Thomas, who declared the King as the best all-around player ever.

LeBron James’ race with time has the 4-time MVP way ahead, he keeps on making and breaking records in every match he plays these days. After his 32-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks, the King has put up 10 consecutive games of scoring at least 25 points.

That makes him by far the oldest player in NBA history to record a run of 25+ points. He passed Michael Jordan, who was only 34-years-old when he did it, back in 1997.

It’s absolutely unreal what the Lakers point-forward continues to do on a nightly basis. James over his last 10 games is averaging over 34-points, 9-rebounds, close to 7-assists, 2-steals, and also a block.

If there was any doubt, former leader of the “Bad Boys” Pistons declares LeBron James is the greatest all round player ever.

LeBron James is the greatest all-around player ever: Isiah Thomas

The Purple and Gold team have managed to go off 5 wins over their last six games since King has moved to the center position, giving Malik Monk a place in the starting lineup. Both the decision have done wonders for the Lakers. While LeBron still looks to be in the form of his life, NBA Hall of Famer and one of the greatest point guards of all time, Isiah Thomas, says James is the best all-around player of all time.

Although, the 17-time All-Star has been consistently delivering all over the court since coming into the league some 19-years back. His dominance at the rim on both ends of the floor at age 37 is simply unbelievable.

Since December 1, LeBron has compiled a true shooting percentage of 65% (9 percentage points above league average) on 32% shot usage. This production has been driven by attacks at the rim, where he’s taken 37% of his shots and accumulated 83% TS. https://t.co/ojmoaD15K9 pic.twitter.com/cZLkBDH8vi — Positive Residual (@presidual) January 5, 2022

It’s a big reason why he is back in the MVP conversation and actually has a real chance of winning it if his team builds on their first even winning run they have got going for the first time since the start of the 2021-22 season.

MVP caliber performance by the King and a healthy Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn in a few weeks would mean the LA team could again start their dominance from where they left off in 2020.