“LeBron James is the MOST SELFISH SUPERSTAR”: Richard Jefferson hilariously roasts Lakers superstar’s overly animated and self-serving celebrations

Richard Jefferson and millions of others saw Nikola Jokic excelling over LeBron James and others in putting up one of the best individual seasons ever.

Both LeBron James and Nikola Jokic have done some unbelievable stuff this year, putting up insane stats game after game throughout the regular season. The Joker’s form of his life is turning out in Nuggets’ having a better record than last season with Jamal Murray and MPJ in the line-up.

However, the King’s Lakers have plugged under the pressure they had since the start of the 2021-22 season to deliver the ultimate glory having acquired stars like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. Though the age was a bit of concern, no one expected them to crash out of the Play-in contention with a couple of games remaining in the season.

But such has been the year for the club since the start that they weren’t able to play their big-3 in more than 21 games due to James and Davis going in and out of the line-ups. The latter played just 40 games in the season, leaving a much bigger responsibility on James and Westbrook.

The 37-year-old forward looked hungrier in taking over just AD’s scoring responsibility than anything else. The most probable reason was him chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as NBA’s all-time top scorer, and later it also became a hunt for the 2nd scoring title of his career.

He has practically missed out on the scoring title, with Embiid leading the chart. And the Lakers missed out on everything. But James still broke many records in the season. Some of which he celebrated quite well.

Richard Jefferson trolls LeBron James in a Nikola Jokic appreciation Tweet

The 18-time All-Star, in the midst of a one-of-a-kind season, became the first NBA player to reach 30k points, 10k rebounds, and 10k assists. Recently Jokic became the first player to record 2k points, 1k rebounds, and 500 assists, and although those records have a significant difference in weightage, the difference in both the superstar’s celebrations shows us why the Joker won over the fans and everything else this season.

How LeBron James and Nikola Jokic celebrated their historic individual accomplishments this season. pic.twitter.com/O7Rlqe1T6a — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 8, 2022

Bron could be seen signing the game ball where he completed his record, while Jokic called for his teammates to sign the ball who he believes is the reason he achieved what he did.

Richard Jefferson, Bron’s old pal from his Cavaliers days, never leaves the opportunity to troll the King. He was at it again, responding to the very Tweet we just saw.

The most expensive bottle of wine I’ve ever seen and drinks it all by himself. The most selfish superstar!!!! He doesn’t even do things for kids. SMH — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) April 9, 2022

While Jefferson was doing his thing, being his usual roasting self, it might hit James differently than his championship companion meant it to be.

With the season Lakers had, he certainly won’t be happy with any accolades he achieved, and if he did respond to Jeff in a wrong way, it wouldn’t surprise many.