“Stephen Curry is the Best Face-of-Franchise in the History of Sports!”: Warriors’ Gm Bob Myers Snubs Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, While Praising His Star

Warriors’ GM Bob Myers sings praises for his superstar Stephen Curry ahead of Ring Night on 18th October against the Lakers

In the history of franchised sports, it is rare that one finds athletes who stay with a particular team for their entire career. Fortunately, we’ve been able to experience a few of them in the NBA world. We’ve seen players like Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan, who spent their entire playing careers with the same team.

Another man who’s trying to go for the same is Stephen Curry. Drafted in 2009, Steph has been with the Warriors for 13 years now, and he’s about to kick off his 14th campaign with the franchise. What makes it truly special is the fact that he’s not alone in this. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been with him for 10 and 11 years as well.

During tonight’s preseason matchup against the Blazers, Bob Myers was talking with Kelenna Azubuike and Bob Fitzgerald. There he talked about Steph Curry.

Bob Myers places Stephen Curry higher than Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan

Bob Myers took over the reins as the Warriors’ General Manager in 2012. Before that, he was the assistant GM for a while. Everyone on the current Warriors roster was signed during Myers’s term, except for Stephen Curry. However, that doesn’t mean Myers likes Steph any lesser.

While talking to Bob and Kelenna, Myers went on to make a bold claim. He said,

“I stole this from somebody, but they said this: ‘best face-of-the-franchise in the history of sports, Steph Curry. Like who’s better?”

Bob Myers suggests Steph is the “best face-of-the-franchise in the history of sports” pic.twitter.com/BLKGTg92Qw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 12, 2022

Both Kelenna and Bob tried naming players who could compete with Steph for the spot. They named Derek Jeter, Michael Jordan, John Stockton, Tim Duncan, and more.

However, the impact Steph has had with the Dubs, both on and off the court, is unparalleled. Not only did he change the game, but at the same time, he won 4 championships and has shown no signs of slowing down. There is no Warriors dynasty without Stephen Curry, and everyone knows it.

What can be expected from Steph in Year 14?

Entering his 14th season in the league, Stephen Curry is looking in sharp shape. He’s spent all summer training, and looks better and bigger than before. From what we saw in the preseason games, he’s still a walking bucket and can score at will. Steph would look to come out and defend his championship with the core group of guys, along with their new young players.

However, the one thing that would be crucial for the same would be his leadership. Steph has to find a way to get Draymond back together with the group. After the recent incident, Curry would have to step up as the leader and be more vocal. Guys may have trouble trusting Green initially, and that’s where Steph and the other veterans have to pitch in.

Hearing Steph say that the team’s spirits are high would sure be a sigh of relief for Warriors fans all around the globe.

Steph says “spirits are high” after everything in the last week pic.twitter.com/VWEZoTjmsM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 12, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see how things look for the ‘dress rehersal’ on Friday, and then the Ring Night against the Lakers on Tuesday.