LeBron James Once had to Pay $259 “Extra” for his $161,000 Mercedes-Benz S63

LeBron James is a quick athlete. He’s able to cover the whole court in less than 5 seconds. And that’s how fast his 2008 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG can do 0-62. The man and his machine are pretty capable, even by today’s standards. And it was this speed that got him into trouble.

Driving his luxury sports vehicle, Bron was a young, 23-year-old man who did not have a care in the world. He had just hit his jersey number on the tally sheet and was looking to enjoy his youth. He took his brand-new whip out for a spin, and before he knew it, he was doing over 100 mph on Interstate 71.

On a road that had a speed limit of 65 mph and a maximum safe speed of 75 mph, LeBron was doing 35 over the legal speed limit. All of this is to get home and sleep. If he had encountered any sort of traffic, he would have been sleeping forever, according to law enforcement.

When asked about his speeding, he joked about it, saying his car could easily do 200 mph. And then quickly switching to a more somber tone, he said he knew he had made a mistake and had to live with it.

Also Read: Channing Frye Adds Fuel to Victor Wembanyama’s Fire, Picks Him Over Even LeBron James as the GOAT of NBA Draft Prospects

The king likes to travel, be it on the basketball court, or at 100mph in his Mercedes

LeBron James has an impressive list of cars to his name – from a custom-wrapped Lamborghini to a fully restored vintage car, he has it all. He’d love to drive them as fast as he can, and knowing he’s the King, he does that too. “KNG OF AK” – that’s what his vanity plate read, which was given to the police by a pedestrian in 2008.

A lot of people had been caught speeding in Ohio, but only 1400 have ever hit the big 100. One of them is the King, a record he wouldn’t want. He got 4 points on his license for his excessive speeding, a ticket he did not receive since his sophomore year in high school.

He was fined 259 Dollars for his reckless driving, a small cost that he had to pay over above the eye-watering 163,000 he paid for his sports S-class.

Also Read: “I Don’t Condone Violence”: Skip Bayless Supports Patrick Beverly, Voices His Opinions, and Contradicts Himself

LeBron James is lucky to be alive – a couple of Cavaliers players weren’t as lucky

No vehicle is designed to withstand a crash at that speed – the passenger too. He would be as the kids say today, “unalived” pretty quickly. State troopers caught up to the Cavs’ man late in the morning, heading south on I-71, an area known for crossing deer.

Even if he didn’t hit another car, he could have wildlife, which could have ended poorly for both living beings. Bobby Phills, a former Cav, died while he was going back from practice, at the same speed. His teammate, David Wesley, former Cav too, was charged with reckless driving.

James has been careful with his speed since – he’s in his 20th year, and hasn’t played a lot this year. Just like his Mercedes from 14 years ago, the former Cav is showing his age.

Also Read: Devin Booker Brings Out a $22,500 Classic Car Before Facing Anthony Davis and the Lakers