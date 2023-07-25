“Would Not Be Charles Barkley”: Stephen Curry Makes Shaquille O’Neal ‘Proud’, Trolls TNT Analyst Over ‘No Rings’

Stephen Curry is Shaquille O’Neal‘s favorite player. We’ve heard Shaq confirm this statement time and again. Steph’s recent actions might just amuse the Lakers legend even further and make him even more proud. In an appearance on BigBoyTV, Stephen Curry talked about various topics. He described his underrated mentality, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and more. During the interview, he was asked about giving his rings and Curry used this opportunity to troll Charles Barkley over ‘no rings’.

Shaquille O’Neal played in the NBA for 19 seasons, winning four championships during that time. On the other hand, his TNT co-analyst, Charles Barkley, played in the league for 16 years and failed to win a championship. Chuck loves to remind Shaq that he won because of Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade, whereas Shaq likes to rub salts in Chuck’s wounds with the ‘no rings’ comment. Steph recently did the exact same thing, something we think Shaq might find amusing.

Stephen Curry trolls Charles Barkley out of the blue

During the interview, Stephen Curry was asked a question that he’d never come across before. The interviewer asked Steph,

“If you were to take one of your rings and give it to someone that doesn’t have a ring, who would you give it to?”

Initially, Steph showed how he was impressed by the question. He shared how he’d never been asked the same before. Then he went on to say,

“It would not be Charles Barkley [laughs] … Can I pick like two people? I would pick Steve Nash, and I would pick Reggie Miller.”

Trolling Charles Barkley may seem out of the blue here, but in fact, I think it has something to do with Chuck rooting against him during ‘The Match.’ Steph chose the two guys he modeled his game after, Nash and Miller. On top of that, we’ve heard Curry call Reggie Miller his childhood hero several times. It’s an interesting choice by the Warriors star to pick these two.

Charles Barkley cost Steph $5,400,000

Back in 2021, when the COVID pandemic was getting behind us, Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley faced off in Captial One’s The Match. Unlike this year, the pairing wasn’t done with teammates, which made it all the more fun.

Chuck partnered up with professional golfer Phil Mickelson, whereas Steph teamed up with NFL star Peyton Manning. Safe to say, Chuck took home an easy win, which took away $5,400,000 from Steph’s charity.

Maybe Steph is still salty about that loss, or maybe it was this year’s comments. Either way, him trolling Chuck about rings would surely get Shaq riled up.