“LeBron James sat and rehearsed with Drake before uploading this story”: NBA Twitter is surprised as the Lakers’ superstar vibes to Drake’s Having our Way

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James shares Instagram stories of him vibing to Drake’s latest song in Italy, surprises fans by getting the lyrics right

The Los Angeles Lakers have added yet another piece to their already battle-hardened roster. As the Nets traded DeAndre Jordan to the Pistons, he signed a waiver with them and joined the Lakers on a $2.6 million, veteran minimum deal. With the new season less than 45 days away, the team has a lot of bonding to do in little time.

However, the team’s leader, LeBron James is out for some RnR in Italy. There he was spotted chilling with Diddy, where they were spotted having a nice night, with good music. They were seen vibing to ‘Having our Way’ by Migos ft. Drake. LeBron’s performance was on point.

Having Our Way is really Bron’s song 😂🔥 (h/t @LakersDailyCom ) pic.twitter.com/dLhuLyi1s2 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 3, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James dropping bars

If someone follows LeBron James regularly, you’d know he isn’t a stranger to dropping videos of him vibing to songs. He has often been known to butcher up the lyrics when he sings along in his stories. However, this time, LeBron got the whole song right, and that surprised people a lot.

NBA Twitter had quite a few things to say about the same,

We about to have a repeat of this 😭 pic.twitter.com/gdQbjbSeaV — Site (@YoSitee) September 3, 2021

Migos prob got the easiest lyrics to memorize😂. Wanna see him with CLB so we can hear another yabadabadoo old navy. — Alex Villela (@avillela2117) September 3, 2021

Bron rehearsed the lyrics before hand — Shannon Sharpe Burner➐ (@SSBurnerAct) September 3, 2021

It is nice to see LeBron James get some rest time before the upcoming new season. It would be his 19th season in the league, and the Lakers want to go all-in for a championship. Hence, the more rest he can get right now would be better for the body in the longer term.