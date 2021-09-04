“Why did Drake name drop Ayesha Curry instead of Savannah James?”: NBA fans hilariously react to the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ showing love to Stephen Curry’s wife on his new album

Drake drops a bar on Ayesha Curry on the track ‘Race My Mind’ on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and Stephen Curry congratulates the rapper on the album.

Stephen Curry and Drake have crossed paths on several occasions, both on and off the court. Their most memorable interactions with one another had to have been the 2019 NBA Finals that saw the Golden State Warriors square off against the Canadian rapper’s home team, the Toronto Raptors.

This series saw the Raptors claim the NBA championship in 6 games and despite the Warriors suffering from injuries to both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, they did not go down without a fight. The entirety of the series saw Stephen Curry, Klay, and Draymond Green jawing with Drake who was on the sidelines at every game, cheering the Raps on.

Also read: “LeBron James is going to start rapping soon, bet”: When Drake prophesized a career of entertainment for the Lakers superstar

Drake would even go on to wearing an incredible, Dell Curry Raptors jersey to one of the games in the series. It’s all love between Curry and the ‘Certified Lover Boy’ however, as the later video called the 3x champ after Game 6 to talk about the series and Curry even congratulated him on the win.

Ayesha Curry gets name-dropped by Drake on ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and NBA fans react.

Drake’s highly anticipated ‘Certified Lover Boy’ dropped yesterday and the reaction to the album has been mixed as of yet. This doesn’t take away from the fact that there were tons of bars that turned heads on this album and his one on Ayesha Curry isn’t exempt from this.

On the track ‘Race my Mind’, Drake said, “How I’m supposed to wife if you ain’t Ayesha enough,” referring to the fact that Ayesha Curry is an incredible wife to Stephen Curry. They’ve been together for well over a decade and are most definitely not planning on altering that.

Also read: “Didn’t know Kobe Bryant rapped but Shaquille O’Neal’s music was dope”: When Drake showed his appreciation for the Lakers legend’s rap career

NBA fans were up in arms about the line, as they believed it’s rather strange to rap about another man’ wife but Steph Curry did shoot the Grammy award-winning artist a ‘congrats’ on Twitter so everything may be fine between the two.

Why did Drake name drop Ayesha curry instead of his BFF LeBron James’s wife Savannah James? Next on undisputed https://t.co/WgpLnQkfcd — Don C (@donc2698) September 3, 2021

Bro Drake be mentioning Ayesha Curry wayyy too much in his music, he gotta chill 😭 — Isaiah Jackson Brasil 🇧🇷 (@intellectbball) September 3, 2021