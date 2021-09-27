“LeBron James should be treated the same way we treat Barack Obama”: Baron Davis explains how the King has done a great job in taking on the responsibilities of carrying the NBA

In a recent podcast appearance, Baron Davis lauds LeBron James for the way he has uplifted the league. The former GSW star further explains why LBJ should be treated the same way Barack Obama is treated.

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever step foot on the hardwood. Ever since Bron set foot as one of the most hyped rookies ever, he had an immediate impact for the Cavaliers and in no time, drew GOAT comparisons to the legend Michael Jordan.

In the basketball fraternity, King James has earned himself quite a distinguished resume – 17 All-Stars, 17 All-NBA, 4 NBA championships, 4 MVPs, 4 Final MVPs and will surely be enshrined in the Hall-Of-Fame once he decides to hang his boots.

Off the court, Bron is a successful businessman – on track to become a billionaire this year. A philanthropist – funding his famous ‘I Promise School’ in Akron, Ohio. Works for social justice, voting rights, even helps in fighting racism and a loving family man.

Baron Davis gives LeBron James some high praises for the way he’s carried the league

Recently, Baron Davis made an appearance on Gilberts Arena’s “No Chill” podcast. Davis spoke about how Bron did a phenomenal job in taking on the responsibilities of carrying the NBA, ever since he was a rookie. The former two-time All-Star further revealed how LBJ should be treated the same way former American president, Barack Obama, is treated.

“The dude came in that was 17, 18 years old, right? He already had the hype, they already compared him to Mike (Jordan), they already compared them to Kobe (Bryant), they compared this motherf**ker to everyone. And all he did was carve out his own space.

All he does is help kids, all he does is invest in companies, all he do is make movies paid away for entertainment, all he doing is putting his homies on. So for me like when I say he did it better, like this motherf**ker did all this and there ain’t no controversy bro.

All he doing is uplifting speaking doing his part his role responsibility from the time he was 18 years old. Do this motherf**ker get a year off, a week off? Can we leave him and his family and his kids alone for a month? Can they get a holiday for a month, because he has been carrying this sh*t from the day he got in?

With the whole Miami sh*t and all that, when you are that talented and, you know this, you need some dogs with you, right. That gave him the ability to take on the responsibility of carrying the league now. And what has he done wrong? Get athletes more money. Get athletes to speak up for athletes and support athletes, female athletes, other sports, sh*t like invest in teams.

So man they need to get back out of here and give LeBron a holiday where he gets a month off. Or treat him like Obama. Bro, we should be treating LeBron James with the same respect that we treat Obama. Because he’s carried a lot of this sh*t, and he’s opened up the doors for people to like, be more than, you know what I mean, like that more than.”

