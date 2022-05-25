“LeBron James should’ve been 2nd team and Kevin Durant on the 3rd!”: Shannon Sharpe believes Lakers’ star was snubbed of a All-NBA 2nd team selection

FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James deserves Kevin Durant’s All-NBA 2nd team spot over the Nets’ superstar

The NBA announced their list of All-NBA players last night. It was a pretty solid list of individuals, with each one deserving their spot.

2021-22 All-NBA teams: First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2022

There were a few questions about Devin Booker making the list over Stephen Curry, however, one needs to keep in consideration that the All-NBA honors are for the regular season.

Among the people complaining about the All-NBA teams was Fox Sports’ analyst Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe had an issue with the placement of LeBron James on this list.

Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James deserves 2nd team honors over Kevin Durant

LeBron James, playing his 19th season in the NBA, was phenomenal this year. Averaging 30-8-6 in his 19th season? Nothing short of incredible. However, he was just selected to the third team, and the main fault behind the same was the Lakers’ horrific record.

While Shannon Sharpe agreed with the rest of the list, he was deeply unhappy about LeBron being on the 3rd team. He believed LeBron should’ve been in the 2nd team, and Kevin Durant in the 3rd.

.@ShannonSharpe on LeBron making 3rd Team All-NBA: “He should’ve been higher. KD and Bron should flip spots.” pic.twitter.com/2z6yzThKeI — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 25, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers were 33-49 this season. Despite having 3 huge stars, the Lakers couldn’t even make it to the play-in games, much less the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Nets had a 44-38 record this season. Despite all their struggles, the Nets fought their way through the play-in games, and got to the playoffs. Kevin Durant was a big reason behind them getting to the playoffs, averaging 29.9-7.6-6.4 for the year.

In my opinion, KD deserved that second team, and LBJ the third.