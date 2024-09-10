mobile app bar

LeBron James’ Son Bryce Frowns Upon Parties, Discusses Streaming COD, Warzone and NBA 2K

At 17 years of age, LeBron James’s son Bryce James isn’t too far away from the NBA anymore. Ahead of a taxing career as a pro, many have wondered if Bryce takes some time off to just be a kid. So, ahead of his big matchup against Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, Uninterrupted asked him about how he spends his time.

In response, Bryce admitted that he doesn’t lead the stereotypical party lifestyle of a star athlete.

James has been a star player for Team Strive For Greatness in Nike’s EYBL. Naturally, this entails being on the road all the time. Therefore, it’s not always possible to lead a chill lifestyle.

However, Bryce admitted to never liking parties in the first place. He made it clear that he didn’t really enjoy being around people too much. Instead, he simply preferred to stream his gaming sessions online because he is good at certain video games.

“I don’t really like parties. I don’t really like people like that, for real! Because people be weird… Sh*t, I’ll definitely be streaming though! Because I’m really good at COD, Warzone, 2K, stuff like that.”

Many young adults often think of partying as the most enjoyable way to spend their time. So, it will be a bit of a surprise to many that Bryce is not attracted to that lifestyle. However, given how much hype there is surrounding his name, perhaps it does make sense.

He is the son of LeBron James. When people meet him, they likely don’t react in the most sane of ways. So, it only makes sense that he finds them ‘weird’.

Furthermore, he really is very good at Warzone, Call of Duty, and NBA 2K, something he usually displays during streams on TikTok. He has already amassed quite the fan following as well with over 580k followers on the app.

At the end, this 17-year-old member of the James family hardly had a childhood similar to most other 17-year-olds in the country. So, it makes sense that he enjoys the more normal things in life.

