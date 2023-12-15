“LeBron James Stands For Whoever Gives Him Money”: Sitting Down During The National Anthem, LBJ Attracts Heavy Criticism From Enes Freedom

Former NBA player, Enes Freedom has always been vocal about his disdain for LeBron James and his actions. The trend hasn’t faded out just yet, as Freedom was seen getting on the Lakers superstar’s case yet again, this time on X (Formerly Twitter)

It all started when James decided to attend his son, Bronny James’s debut game for the USC Trojans. Just prior to the contest, he was seen walking to his seat, before sitting down and checking his phone, even though the national anthem was playing at the time.

This was something that appalled Enes. And so, in response to it, he said the following on X.

“Lebron James stands for whoever gives him money! He would have stood with his hand on his heart if that was the Chinese National Anthem! He has no respect for the men and women who defend our country, so that he can live his life freely. Poor example of leadership and an embarrassment to the #NBA He has no respect for the country that allowed him to become a billionaire, and a worldwide basketball star.”

Opinions on Enes Freedom’s take went both ways, whether it was users appreciating him for using his platform ‘the right way’, or those who mocked him for his words.

LeBron James is the face of the NBA and has been a big name for a very long time. It is no surprise that this controversial action caused a massive splash within the NBA community.

Enes Freedom’s history of going after LeBron James

As mentioned previously, Enes Freedom is hardly a stranger when it comes to criticizing LeBron James. When James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record, the world was full of praise for him. However, Kanter used the opportunity to post the following on X.

Arguably getting quite a bit more disrespectful in his approach, Enes even posted pictures of his shoes on X, meant to mock James. On it, there is a graphic of China’s President, Xi Jinping crowning LeBron, as the player bowed down in front of him, to illustrate his belief that the player will do anything China tells him to.

These are but a couple of instances in which Enes Freedom’s hatred for LeBron James was very much palpable. As one might expect, this is unlikely to change anytime soon.