“There are 40+ guys Daryl Morey isn’t getting for Ben Simmons”: Bill Simmons names 40 players better than the Sixers’ All-Star who won’t be traded in exchange for him

Bill Simmons has added a list of 40+ elite NBA players who he thinks won’t be packaged in a deal around wantaway Sixers star Ben Simmons.

We’ve all been waiting for damn near 7 months for some sort of movement on Ben Simmons trade news. However, it seems we’ll be consigned to refreshing Twitter and Reddit for the next couple of weeks.

Sixers POBO Daryl Morey is hell-bent upon landing an All-Star, All-NBA caliber player for Ben Simmons. Ben, meanwhile, is doing his furthest to lower his trade value.

Over 45 games have already been played, but Simmons hasn’t seen a single NBA minute. This is quite a far cry from the 2020-21 regular season, when he had a legitimate DPOY case.

Ben’s value was at rock bottom when Doc Rivers’ comments served to let the world know that part of the status quo. And since that time, Daryl Morey has been placed at a disadvantage while trying to improve the Sixers squad.

It has become a contest between an unstoppable force and an immovable object, so to speak. Ben Simmons and his camp (through agent Rich Paul) have signaled that they’re willing to sit the entire season out.

Bill Simmons tries to make a list of players who absolutely won’t be packaged for Ben Simmons

Bill Simmons has built a net worth that is higher than his Australian namesake by being a hot take artist with a very clear, explicit bias towards the team that he supports.

These days, he mostly keeps to his own podcast shows on The Ringer network. NBA Twitter does, however, catch his fantasy on occasion. And there hasn’t been a more happening year than 2021-22 on that front – it’s been F5 season all season long.

Bill Simmons seems to have bought in to all of the talk surrounding Ben Simmons and his trade. He’s talked extensively about the possibilities and probabilities regarding a prospective trade on his NBA show.

Bill expanded on that talk with an explicit list of 40 NBA assets who are out of contention to be placed in a Ben Simmons trade

40 guys Philly ain’t getting for Ben Simmons Freak

Steph

Luka

LBJ

Ja

Book

KD

Trae

Towns

DMitch

LaMelo

PG

Tatum

Jrue

Harden

Jimmy

Bam

AD

Murray

Mobley

Cade

SBarnes

Giddey

Franz

Dray

Antman

Rudy

Khris

Ayton

JJJ

Jaylen

Lavine

DDR

SGA

Garland

Beal

Kawhi

Murray

Zion

Joker Who else? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 22, 2022

