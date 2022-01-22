“There are 40+ guys Daryl Morey isn’t getting for Ben Simmons”: Bill Simmons names 40 players better than the Sixers’ All-Star who won’t be traded in exchange for him

Bill Simmons has added a list of 40+ elite NBA players who he thinks won’t be packaged in a deal around wantaway Sixers star Ben Simmons.
We’ve all been waiting for damn near 7 months for some sort of movement on Ben Simmons trade news. However, it seems we’ll be consigned to refreshing Twitter and Reddit for the next couple of weeks.
Sixers POBO Daryl Morey is hell-bent upon landing an All-Star, All-NBA caliber player for Ben Simmons. Ben, meanwhile, is doing his furthest to lower his trade value.
Over 45 games have already been played, but Simmons hasn’t seen a single NBA minute. This is quite a far cry from the 2020-21 regular season, when he had a legitimate DPOY case.
Also Read – Russell Westbrook, do you want that Shaqtin MVP once again? NBA Twitter reacts to Shaq hollering at the Lakers point guard during their win vs Orlando Magic
Ben’s value was at rock bottom when Doc Rivers’ comments served to let the world know that part of the status quo. And since that time, Daryl Morey has been placed at a disadvantage while trying to improve the Sixers squad.
It has become a contest between an unstoppable force and an immovable object, so to speak. Ben Simmons and his camp (through agent Rich Paul) have signaled that they’re willing to sit the entire season out.
Bill Simmons tries to make a list of players who absolutely won’t be packaged for Ben Simmons
Bill Simmons has built a net worth that is higher than his Australian namesake by being a hot take artist with a very clear, explicit bias towards the team that he supports.
These days, he mostly keeps to his own podcast shows on The Ringer network. NBA Twitter does, however, catch his fantasy on occasion. And there hasn’t been a more happening year than 2021-22 on that front – it’s been F5 season all season long.
Bill Simmons seems to have bought in to all of the talk surrounding Ben Simmons and his trade. He’s talked extensively about the possibilities and probabilities regarding a prospective trade on his NBA show.
Bill expanded on that talk with an explicit list of 40 NBA assets who are out of contention to be placed in a Ben Simmons trade
40 guys Philly ain’t getting for Ben Simmons
Freak
Steph
Luka
LBJ
Ja
Book
KD
Trae
Towns
DMitch
LaMelo
PG
Tatum
Jrue
Harden
Jimmy
Bam
AD
Murray
Mobley
Cade
SBarnes
Giddey
Franz
Dray
Antman
Rudy
Khris
Ayton
JJJ
Jaylen
Lavine
DDR
SGA
Garland
Beal
Kawhi
Murray
Zion
Joker
Who else?
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 22, 2022
Also Read – Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Damian Lillard reached out to me this season! Darius Garland says he is getting compliments from various superstars amid a tremendous season for the Cavaliers.
Do you agree with all of the picks by Bill Simmons here? Let us know in the comments.