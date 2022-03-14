“LeBron James, this is an utter disgrace of defensive play!”: Stephen A Smith goes off on the Lakers after their lackluster performance against a Chris Paul-less Phoenix Suns

ESPN Analyst Stephen A Smith goes off on Twitter, slams LeBron James and the Lakers for their non-existent defense against the Suns

The NBA had eight games on its slate for its Sunday broadcasting schedule. Three of these games were nationally televised. The Nets-Knicks game, the Celtics-Mavericks game, and the Suns-Lakers game.

The Nets-Knicks game went to the wire, with Kevin Durant scoring 53 to lead the Nets to the win. There were 10 lead changes, and the game was tied 8 times.

The Celtics-Mavericks game was a phenomenal display of defense. There were 15 lead changes, and the game was tied 6 times. In the end, it was Spencer Dinwiddie who hit the 3 to lead the Mavs to the win.

The Suns-Lakers game was the most one-sided game out of all the games tonight. There were 2 lead changes, all happening in the first few minutes of the game. Pheonix outscored the Lakers 48-22 in the first quarter, and never stopped after that. LeBron James and his Lakers felt like a piece of cardboard, being blown away by the might of Devin Booker and the Suns.

Stephen A Smith goes after LeBron James and the Lakers for their non-existent defense

The Suns beat the Lakers 140-111 tonight. Once the Suns had their strong first quarter, it looked like the Lakers just gave up. There were a lot of plays in which they seemed like they didn’t even try defending. LeBron James was roasted for the same by NBA Twitter.

After watching the pathetic excuse of a performance the Lakers put up, Stephen A Smith could not stop himself from getting on the Bird app. He sent out a tweet saying,

Ladies & Gentlemen, after watching two great games earlier today, we are subjected to watching these @Lakers. This is an utter disgrace of defensive play. Completely non-existent vs the @Suns. Why didn’t the @Lakers just say “we didn’t want to show up.”?

Good Lord! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 14, 2022

Well, the Lakers seem like they’ve given up on the season, and the same was reflected tonight as well. At this point, it seems like they’ve accepted their fate. Anyone who expects something from the Lakers, well, it’s their fault for doing so.