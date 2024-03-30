“Wemby CHUCKED Jalen Brunson’s 61 Point Ball”: Gilbert Arenas In Splits After Victor Wembanyama’s Antics Following Spurs Win

The San Antonio Spurs hosted the New York Knicks on 29th March at homecourt which ended in an overtime win. The 130-126 win over the Knicks saw career highs from both Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson. A resounding win by the Spurs was capped off with Wembanyama clutching the ball to his chest and then tossing it into the crowd, leaving former NBA All-Str Gilbert Arenas in splits.

The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks gave fans a show worth their money as a battle took place in San Antonio. After the final buzzer went off, Victor Wembanyama was in possession of the ball. Spurs fans could definitely see shades of Tim Duncan when he clutched the ball as The Big Fundamental did before games.

But after clutching the ball to his chest, Wemby decided to toss the ball into the stands for fans. This whole ordeal had Gilbert Arenas in splits as he shared a clip of the final moments of the game on X. Arenas captioned the post, “Wemby CHUCKED Jalen Brunson’s 61 point ball,” followed by three laughing emojis.

The game saw Jalen Brunson post an incredible 61-point performance along with 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal for the game. Brunson went 25-47 from the field, finishing the night with a healthy 53.8% field goal percentage.

Now, the game ball is sacred for such games where Brunson had a career-high in points. And Gilbert Arenas was trying to insinuate that Wemby threw Brunson’s game ball away. But on the other hand, Wemby had a career-high game too, along with the win as well.

Victor Wembanyama finished the night with 40 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block for the game, per Statmuse. Wemby was in his bag tonight, shooting 59.1% from the field, 44.4% from beyond the arc, and 83.3% from the free throw line. So, it is safe to say that Wembanyama did not throw ‘Brunson’s ball’ away, given that the Knicks did not come out on top at the end.

Victor Wembanyama did not throw ‘Brunson’s game ball’ away

The whole game ball debacle was something fans got to see earlier this season when the Milwaukee Bucks faced off against the Indiana Pacers. That game saw Giannis Antetokounmpo post a career-high 64 points along with the franchise record as well.

When Indiana took the game ball with them, a video of Giannis running to the Pacers’ locker room was captured sparking quite a controversy among both teams. The Indiana Pacers claimed the ball was for their rookie Oscar Tshiebwe’s first NBA points.

Coming back to Victor Wembanyama throwing the game ball into the stand, had the Knicks won the game and Wemby still went ahead and did that would’ve caused some debate and controversy among the league.

However, here Wemby had a great game himself and he chose to share the game ball with the people of San Antonio instead of taking it home. Only scratching the surface so far, the entire basketball world knows Wembanyama will have many more games like this and will have more career highs as he progresses into the league.