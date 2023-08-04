“Stephen Curry Shattered Them!”: LeBron James Predicted Warriors’ Superstar’s Greatness a Decade Before Losing 3 Championships to Him

In 2008, Stephen Curry and the Davidson Wildcats took on the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2008 NCAA Midwest Regional semi-finals. It was quite the spectacle, and there was a celebrity in attendance as well. LeBron James decided to take a break from the NBA to watch Steph cook, and he was impressed. Taking to Instagram, King James praised Curry for “shattering” Wisconsin’s tough defense, years before he would end up losing three NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors star.

Advertisement

Steph and Bron have gone back and forth, four Finals in a row. Kicking things off in 2015, Curry got the better of the King, before losing to the Cavs in 2016 who brought a disappointing end to the Dubs’ 73-9 season. After that, it was the Warriors show in 2017 and 2018. Seeing as the addition of Kevin Durant turned Golden State into a nigh-unstoppable force.

LeBron James knew Stephen Curry was going to be a problem in the NBA after watching him in college back in 2008

Stephen Curry wasn’t a highly-rated prospect coming out of high school. However, when he finally made it to college, he started balling out. To the point, that he started attracting NBA interest, even from some NBA players, who wanted to scout out the up-and-coming talent. But, when LeBron James rolled up to one of his games it was surprising.

Advertisement

King James was spotted watching Steph during Davidson’s regional semi-final matchup against Wisconsin. And, it’s safe to say the four-time NBA Champion was impressed. Putting up a story on Instagram after the game, Bron had nothing but praise for Curry.

He shouted out the Baby-Faced Assassin’s father, Dell Curry for teaching his son how to play the game, before going on to credit Steph for “shattering” a tough defense in Wisconsin.

“I think so. I think he knows how to play the game of basketball. You know…being the son of a former NBA player, Dell Curry…he was taught well how to play the game of basketball. He has the talent. He’s good…he’s good…I was impressed. He played really good against a very tough defensive mind in Wisconsin. And, I think we all know how tough Wisconsin defenses are…and he [Stephen Curry] shattered them!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1687442582773940225?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s safe to say that James saw exactly what Curry would bring to the NBA when he attended that game. Unfortunately, his prediction was a bit too good. After all, years later, the Warriors star would completely decimate LBJ and his Cavs, facing him on four different occasions in the NBA Finals, and coming out on top thrice.

Advertisement

Steph claims his meetings with King James in the Finals are an iconic part of NBA history

The clashes the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors had between 2015 and 2018 are the stuff of NBA legend. It is undeniably one of the greatest rivalries in NBA history, and Stephen Curry agrees. Speaking in an interview, Chef Curry claimed that his meetings with LeBron James are the most iconic in history.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StephMuse_/status/1665893079537135618?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The two met again in this year’s Playoffs. Only, this time it was in the Western Conference semi-finals, with The King representing the Los Angeles Lakers. However, despite having a 3-1 record over him in the NBA Finals, Bron and the Lakers proved to be too much this time around.