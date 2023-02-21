LeBron James vs DK Metcalf: Does the Rising Seahawks’ Star’s Athleticism have the GOAT of Basketball Beat?

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player to ever pick up a basketball. Of course, to achieve such a feat, he has had to add a sizable amount of skill to his game. However, what has unquestionably helped him the most is his generational athleticism.

You see, ‘the kid from Akron’ has always been a freak of nature. Heck, it was even the reason why he received so much hype even before he entered the NBA. In fact, the man’s physical ability was so good, many believed it wouldn’t come close to ever be matched.

And yet, there is DK Metcalf, a Seattle Seahawks star that has gotten dangerously close. In fact, many even believe that the man’s athletic ability far overshadows the King’s gifts.

With that in mind, we’re here to put some data in the mix. We will be taking their numbers from 3 major categories to answer whose athleticism of these 2 reigns supreme. And frankly, the answer may surprise you.

Category 1: Leaping ability

Both LeBron James and DK Metcalf have been known to be among the best jumpers in their respective leagues. But what do their numbers look like when compared to each other?

(Note: ‘Off-vertical’ refers to a standing jump. ‘Vertical’ refers to a jump after a run-up.)

DK Metcalf’s off-vertical jump numbers seem to be unavailable. That said, his vertical leap measurements weren’t difficult to find at all.

During the NFL draft combine in 2019, the man’s leap was registered at an insane 40.5 inches. And given that he is finally starting to reach his athletic prime now, it’s safe to say that about 1.5 inches can now be added to his leap.

So, in simpler terms, Metcalf’s vertical jump likely measures in at a mind-boggling 42 inches. Unfortunately for him, it appears that just wasn’t enough.

LeBron James’s off-vertical jump alone measures in at 36 inches. So, when the man was given room to run, it came as little surprise when the numbers spiked up to 44 inches.

And so, even with the benefit of the doubt, DK Metcalf loses the ‘vertical jump’ round to LeBron James. 1-0 to the King.

Category 2: Wingspan

(Note: Wingspan refers to the length from the tip of the longest finger on one hand to the other.)

LeBron James is not a man that lacks size. At 6’9”, 250lbs, he can dominate just about anybody, anytime he wishes it. However, DK Metcalf is not far behind there, measuring in at 6’4”, and weighing 229 pounds himself.

Given these measurements, it’s obvious that the two men have incredible wingspans. And sure enough, they absolutely do.

LeBron James has an impressive wingspan of 7 feet, about 3 inches higher than his standing height.

However, his numbers wain in comparison to DK Metcalf, as the NFL star boasts a wingspan of 6’10”, and 7/8ths of an inch. That is a difference of over 6 inches from his standing height.

Yes, James may have a higher wingspan overall. However, given that there is a higher difference in Metcalf’s lengths, this round unquestionably goes to him. The tally is now at 1 apiece.

Tiebreaker Round: 40-Yard Dash

Both athletes have the ability to gobble up yards of any field or court in a few seconds. And so, as you likely expected already, this round was beyond a close one.

LeBron James posts some ridiculous numbers in this round, completing 40 yards in just 4.6 seconds. However, as unbelievable as it is, Metcalf’s numbers are just slightly better.

The Seahawks star can lap up 40 yards in a mere 4.33 seconds, bringing us to the result of this competition.

With a tally of 2-1, DK Metcalf edges out LeBron James’s athleticism, claiming his position as the most unbelievable freak of nature in all of sports.

