LeBron James, who was offered $40 to play for the Sixers, stole Kevin Hart’s drink for Drake

NBA superstar LeBron James once stole Kevin Hart’s drink at the All-Star Game and handed it to his buddy Drake

Being in the NBA can get you to a lot of places. First, it’s the most prestigious basketball league in the world, so getting in is a big win in itself. Moreover, thanks to the rampant social media growth, each player is sure to attain star status, as soon as they maintain an online presence.

Well, LeBron James never needed social media to solidify his status. The 37-year-old was a sensation even before he was drafted into the NBA. Even before he played his first NBA game, LeBron was dubbed as Michael Jordan’s successor.

Due to his popularity, LBJ had quite a few friends and connections in high places. He’s friends with artists like Jay-Z, Rihanna, Drake, and so many more! Comedian Kevin Hart has always had a back-and-forth thing with the King. Unfortunately, this cost him a drink at the 2016 All-Star Game.

LeBron James trolled Kevin Hart, gave his drink to Drake

In 2016, Toronto was home for the All-Star games. Being a Canadian native, Drake took that as an opportunity, and did his best to play host. He was present courtside at every event, all throughout the weekend. LeBron James and Drake have been close, always, and well, that might have cost Kevin Hart a drink.

Kevin Hart is a regular presence courtside during games. Whenever he’s there, he can always be spotted giving opponent players sh*t. Well, he tried doing so at the All-Star Game, and lost his drink for the same.

LBJ took Hart’s drink, and handed it to Drake, who was a few seats away. Drake didn’t even think about returning it, and drank the same, while looking at Hart.

Hart and LeBron have had a long history, where the comedian even tried bribing LBJ $40 to come play for the Sixers during his 2018 free agency. One would expect that Hart would learn not to mess with the King, but what can they say, some things never change.